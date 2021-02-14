When members of the St. Joseph City Council began their four-year term in 2018, they created a strategic plan with three areas of focus. As they approach their final year in office, councilmembers are looking back on what goals they accomplished and which ones remain unfulfilled.
The first focus area in the city’s 2018-2022 Strategic Plan is the “investment in people.” This includes the reduction of crime and homelessness. According to the St. Joseph Police Department’s most recent statistics, there was an overall crime reduction in 2020 compared to previous years.
However, Councilman Brian Myers said crime and homelessness will never significantly decrease to the desired levels until underlying issues are addressed.
“We're never going to get full control over any crime problem that we have, or any homelessness problem that we have, unless we get to the root causes of crime and homelessness,” Myers said. “The root causes are poor mental health care, drug addiction and generational poverty. Unless we can figure out the solutions to those things, then we're going to be suffering from the byproducts of those issues, which is crime, which is homelessness.”
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said there seem to be more people who are homelessness in town, but there also has been an increase in resources.
“A lot of social service agencies are stepping up,” McMurray said. “We're dealing with a homeless problem. Everybody in the country, in any city our size or bigger, has a homeless problem. We are making a big effort here to help the homeless.”
The second focus area is to “create a better place” by advancing riverfront development, community enhancements, the park system and Downtown.
The city has started on riverfront development, including a hike and bike trail along the bluff and a nearby RV park. Discussions surrounding park improvements, specifically at Krug Park, have also taken place.
Myers said the city has taken steps to enhance the town’s image through a vacant property registry, rental inspections and addressing dilapidated commercial and residential structures through the city’s Land Bank.
“We want to make this community look as appealing as possible, so other people from the outside will look at it as an attractive investment place that they'd want to move their family,” Myers said. “If we improve the overall appearance for our own citizens, it will make us more likely to invest in ourselves. I think that goes a long way.”
As for Downtown, Councilman Kent O’Dell said it used to be a “ghost town” but has improved in recent years.
“It's evolved in just a matter of six, seven years to where a lot of the buildings are no longer sitting there not doing anything,” O’Dell said. “The bad part of course is the pandemic — that set everybody back quite a bit, trying to keep the small businesses open.”
In the past year, the council hasn’t been able to focus on some goals because their time, energy and budget were dedicated to surviving the pandemic.
“We had so many other things breathing down our throat with mask mandates, the numbers and the deaths and the sicknesses and the ICUs in the hospital, we weren't able to focus like we normally do," O'Dell said. "But hopefully, starting within the next month, when we're going to actually start having meetings again in person, we can kind of finish up with a bang with some of these (projects).”
No focus area in the strategic plan suffered more during the pandemic than the goal to grow prosperity through economic development.
“The Chamber (of Commerce) has always done a good job at giving us prospects for individuals and companies to move into the city,” Myers said. “I think the focus of the chamber throughout the pandemic has had to shift. Instead of just focusing on economic attraction, they've had to look at economic retention.”
In April, the current council will begin the last year of their term. Many hope they can move on from the pandemic and begin to focus back on the goals that have gone unfulfilled.
“I don't blame everything on the pandemic,” O’Dell said. “That last year we've had, that’s a bell ringer and it put us back on our heels. I think we're finally coming back onto the balls of our feet and starting to see the light and starting to move forward.”