The St. Joseph City Council extended a mask mandate for certain stores over 10,000 square feet indefinitely at its tense meeting Tuesday.
Councilmembers turned what was an emergency order by St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray into an official ordinance. The order was set to expire Friday.
After one outburst from the crowd, McMurray banged his gavel and shouted, “We don’t do that!”
The Council also added the ability for store owners and managers to engage in civil litigation to enforce the mask requirement, according to an explanation of the ordinance provided by the city’s staff.
According to the text of the ordinance, only operators and managers of establishments covered under the mandate can be fined, not members of the public. The ordinance calls for a maximum fine of $500.
“Operators or managers are entitled to rely on customer’s statements about whether or not they are exempt (from the order),” the text of the ordinance reads.
Certain persons are exempt from the mandate, including those under the age of 5 and those with disabilities or illness. Anyone is exempt if they are consuming food or drink.
The ordinance does not list an end date but references the “longer-term nature” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Buchanan County, with two additional deaths reported Tuesday. To date, 16 people have died from the virus in Buchanan County.
Analysis by experts, presented to the city council Tuesday, pointed to a steady increase in overall cases over the last two weeks. The St. Joseph Health Department reported 1,602 total cases (including probable cases) to date in Buchanan County, including 89 new cases from Monday to Tuesday.
A speaker who said she attended at the request of Deputy Mayor Kent O’Dell said she supported “physical distance” but didn’t support a government imposed mandate. She said she supported masks if they made people more comfortable but didn’t wear one herself and shook the hand of the person sitting next to her.
Another speaker in support of the mandate said she had three family members impacted by COVID-19, and turned to the crowd to ask if they had.