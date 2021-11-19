Members of the St. Joseph City Council never could have predicted a term like the one that's set to end in five months. But despite the challenges, the council made some significant changes.
The term started fairly normal but took a turn in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic combined with leadership changes in city manager and director positions created some obvious adversity.
“The four years were not all as I thought they would be,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “They're not necessarily how we thought it would go in 2018. We plan things out. There's always things that come up, and you've got to try to adjust and shift and pivot and make the best of it.”
And the council believes it did just that. Davis points to the approval of the $20 million Bonds to Bridges program and the recently passed parks sales tax as evidence.
“Two huge things that were in 2020 and 2021, following the impact of COVID,” Davis said. “People looked around their community and said, ‘Hey, you know what, I'm here now, what can I do to invest in our community?’ Those were things that we were able to champion post-pandemic. I think that's a testament to our citizens in St. Joseph.”
Council members reflected on their goals this week at a work session.
Those two achievements fulfilled one of the council’s four-year strategic goals of “creating a better place.” Other steps included advancing riverfront development with work on the River Bluff trails, promoting community enhancement with the creation of the land bank and grant programs and the redevelopment of Downtown and Frederick Avenue.
The council also brought up achievements in its other goals. For “grow prosperity,” it highlighted improvements in economic development, such as bringing several new companies to town and helping expansions. In the last three and a half years, 417 new jobs were created in St. Joseph and $320 million was invested in new capital.
For the “invest in people” goal, the council talked about efforts to reduce crime and homelessness, like the city’s financial investments for homeless housing. However, the council and city staff were quick to admit these remain top priorities.
City Manager Bryan Carter said while nonprofit organizations have taken the lead on addressing homelessness, he wants the city to play a more prominent role in future solutions.
Members of the council still have five months left in office and brought up a list of areas that members still want to address, including sidewalks, employee salaries and revitalization, like rehab programs for homeowners in low-income neighborhoods.
“I think that's something that we've done some pretty decent work in, but we could do a little bit more just to open that program up to a wider range of people so they can access some funding for improvements if needed,” Davis said.
Another unique aspect of this council was the influx of millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief money. As their term comes to a close, councilmembers will decide how to spend more than $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act money — a decision that will have a long-lasting impact on the community.
“Take those funding dollars that we'll never get again and direct them to specific impacts where we can invest in our community, create a better place and invest in prosperity for our citizens,” Davis said. “Those are things that we all want to get accomplished.”
