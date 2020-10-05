On Monday, the St. Joseph City Council passed a resolution, on a 6-2 vote, to extend the mask mandate until Nov. 15. The mandate was set to expire on Oct. 16, but Mayor Bill McMurray sponsored the resolution “to protect public life, health and safety.”
Councilmembers Marty Novak and P.J. Kovac were the two “no” votes. Councilman Gary Roach was not present for the meeting.
Kovac said the reason for voting no was that he wanted an emergency decree regarding the smoking at St. Jo Frontier Casino. He said it was dangerous because of COVID-19 and that the casino was lax about the mask mandate.
“Those people are sitting there at the card tables, dice tables, slot machines, and they can just pull their mask down and take three or four puffs, and then pull it back up,” Kovac said. “They're just blowing unfiltered air, right in everybody’s faces.”
Kovac said he would be willing to sponsor a bill or resolution regarding this issue, but said he would like Mayor McMurray to act.
“I'm hoping that the mayor will just make an emergency decree on his own, like he did with the mask ordinance,” Kovac said. “He has the authority to do it, so we don't have to wait another two to four weeks [for a bill or resolution].”
The council also voted unanimously as part of the consent agenda to authorize the execution of the employment agreement for Gary Edwards, the new city manager. If the city and Edwards agree with the contract, Edwards will officially start his new position on Nov. 9 with a base salary of $160,000.
A resolution sponsored by Councilmember Madison Davis authorizes the execution of a contract with Ideker, Inc., not to exceed $1.55 million, for the River Bluff Bike Trail Project. This project is one of three for the Riverfront Master Plan.
The project will be a multi-use trail system with about 10,000 lineal feet of recreational bicycle and hiking trail, as well as 20,000 linear feet of mountain bike specific trail. This will create 5.7 miles of new trails.
The desired location of the project will encompass a route from Cook Road on the north end to the future pedestrian bridge crossing Highland Avenue at the south end.
The aforementioned pedestrian bridge is part of the second project, which would connect the bluffs north and south of Highland Avenue. The estimated cost of this second project would be $2.38 million.
Kovac was concerned there weren’t detailed plans with the specific route and appearance of the trail but ended up voting on the resolution, which passed unanimously.
“I heard that it does draw a lot to tourism and we can do that part first and if it doesn't work out, we won't spend the two million on the bridge,” Kovac said.
Below are other bills and resolutions that passed:
Endangerment of a road worker
A bill was passed that would penalize a driver for endangering a city road worker. There is currently a state law protecting highway workers, but the city of St. Joseph doesn’t have a similar law.
Remington Nature Center roof
A bill was passed authorizing a contract with Roberts Roofing Co. in an amount not to exceed $68,450 for the roof replacement at the Remington Nature Center.
Below is one of the bills from first reading:
Flood repairs
A budget of $47,964, with $45,827 provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to complete repairs from 2019 flooding.