The St. Joseph City Council voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate 90 days during Monday’s meeting.
There were discussions about shortening the extension to 45 days, but the council ultimately decided to stick with 90 days, because they can vote to end or extend the mandate at any time.
“The physician leadership suggested 180 days and I thought, ‘Wow, I don't know if everybody would agree on that,’” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “It took us a while to come to a consensus on 90 days. There were some people who wanted fewer days.”
Multiple members of Mosaic Life Care provided comments on the mask mandate and offered their recommendations.
McMurray said hospitalization numbers is the key metric he looks at when making a decision like this.
“I'm very concerned with the positivity rate, which is like 25% right now,” McMurray said. “That's, I think, the highest we've ever had, so I am concerned with that. But the key metric for me has always been the hospitalizations. Early on, I said, ‘Well, 20, 30, 40 [hospitalizations] that's when we need to do something stricter and we have, with the mask mandate. Well, now we're a long way from 20, 30, 40. We just have to watch it.”
The council also voted on an ordinance that would limit the number of people in the city council chamber to 33. This would include temperature checks and the requirement of masks the entire time. It passed 7-1.
The new city manager, Gary Edwards, attended his first city council meeting and announced that all people working in city facilities are now required to wear masks when not at their workstations, as well as the requirement of social distancing, daily temperature checks and single-occupancy vehicles, excluding the police and fire departments. This will go into effect on Nov. 18.
Much of the meeting revolved around news or ordinances related to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. McMurray said there hasn’t been many discussions about more extensive measures.
“We want to avoid a shutdown,” McMurray said. “We don't want to go there. Some of the other measures like, a closing time for bars and restaurants, for example. I hate singling out certain businesses, but maybe that'll come up later, if the numbers dictate. I'm hoping that the metrics don't go that way. If everybody would wear the mask, we know we can bend this thing down.”
Other notable bills and resolutions that passed:
New fire station
The council passed a bill authorizing execution of a long-term lease agreement with Missouri Western State University for the construction of a new Fire Station Number 8 for $275,000.
Bishop Road rebuild
A bill to rebuild a section of Bishop Road south of North Lakewood Drive through an Emergency Purchase Order in an amount not to exceed $312,000 and the Street Maintenance Fund for the amount of $156,000.
Agreement with Pure Technologies
A resolution authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement with Pure Technologies, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $238,348 for the South St. Joseph Industrial Sewer District inspection.
Notable bills passed to a second reading:
Casino smoking ban
A bill prohibiting smoking in the St. Jo Frontier Casino gaming areas.