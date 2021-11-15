The St. Joseph City Council didn’t state their position, neither positively nor negatively, on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Instead, it withdrew the bill without much discussion.
City councilman Madison Davis filed the resolution following President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires all employers with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated or require any unvaccinated workers to produce a negative test at least once a week.
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has yet to determine the full extent of the law, including if the rule would apply to Missouri municipalities. But Davis wanted to get ahead of any future decisions.
The resolution wouldn’t have required city employees to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations or testing unless approved by a majority of council.
However, some citizens that spoke before the vote was taken seemed confused. They were against vaccine mandates yet called the resolution “an overreach.” They asked for the council to withdraw the resolution.
And that’s just what they did. In a 7-1 vote, with Davis voting against (Brenda Blessing was absent), the council withdrew the resolution. Russell Moore said it was a waste of time because the city wasn’t expected to be a part of the federal mandate.
“We’re not an OSHA state,” Moore said. “We’ve already received emails from the Missouri Municipal League that the mandate didn’t affect any municipal governments. I saw no reason to even have this on the agenda.”
Other news and notes:
I-229 work session
There was a lot of talk about the latest with the I-229 double-decker bridge. City councilman Gary Roach wanted a vote from the council to see what people wanted to do with the bridge. However, others on the council wanted more information and asked for a work session first.
Civic Arena ARPA funds
The council unanimously approved $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for improvements at the Civic Arena, including a new scoreboard, seats and basketball hoops.
New disc golf course
The council unanimously supported a new nine-hole, youth-level disc golf course at Bartlett Park to be funded and constructed by the St. Joseph Disc Golf Club.
Police cars
The council unanimously approved the purchase of five new marked police cars for a total cost of $190,371.
Fire department radios
The council unanimously accepted a $367,272 grant and to match with $36,727 for the purchase of radios.
Transportation study
The council unanimously approved $134,596 for transportation planning services from AECOM to wrap up its transit development plan.
