CITY COUNCIL

City councilmen Madison Davis, PJ Kovac and Russell Moore listen to the agenda during a council meeting Monday.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph City Council didn’t state their position, neither positively nor negatively, on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Instead, it withdrew the bill without much discussion.

City councilman Madison Davis filed the resolution following President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires all employers with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated or require any unvaccinated workers to produce a negative test at least once a week.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has yet to determine the full extent of the law, including if the rule would apply to Missouri municipalities. But Davis wanted to get ahead of any future decisions.

The resolution wouldn’t have required city employees to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations or testing unless approved by a majority of council.

However, some citizens that spoke before the vote was taken seemed confused. They were against vaccine mandates yet called the resolution “an overreach.” They asked for the council to withdraw the resolution.

And that’s just what they did. In a 7-1 vote, with Davis voting against (Brenda Blessing was absent), the council withdrew the resolution. Russell Moore said it was a waste of time because the city wasn’t expected to be a part of the federal mandate.

“We’re not an OSHA state,” Moore said. “We’ve already received emails from the Missouri Municipal League that the mandate didn’t affect any municipal governments. I saw no reason to even have this on the agenda.”

Other news and notes:

I-229 work session

There was a lot of talk about the latest with the I-229 double-decker bridge. City councilman Gary Roach wanted a vote from the council to see what people wanted to do with the bridge. However, others on the council wanted more information and asked for a work session first.

Civic Arena ARPA funds

The council unanimously approved $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for improvements at the Civic Arena, including a new scoreboard, seats and basketball hoops.

New disc golf course

The council unanimously supported a new nine-hole, youth-level disc golf course at Bartlett Park to be funded and constructed by the St. Joseph Disc Golf Club.

Police cars

The council unanimously approved the purchase of five new marked police cars for a total cost of $190,371.

Fire department radios

The council unanimously accepted a $367,272 grant and to match with $36,727 for the purchase of radios.

Transportation study

The council unanimously approved $134,596 for transportation planning services from AECOM to wrap up its transit development plan.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.