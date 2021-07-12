The St. Joseph City Council denied both an AT&T cell tower and the proposed council district during its meeting Monday.
The months-long saga between AT&T and a northeast neighborhood is now over. The council voted 8-0 — with City Councilwoman Brenda Blessing abstaining — to deny the conditional use permit for a cell tower behind Morton Lane.
“There’s a lot of properties and there’s a lot of options,” said City Councilman Kent O’Dell. “(AT&T) said that when they find an actual location, they stopped looking. When they are in places like this, where you’re in neighborhoods, you need to kind of extend your look a little bit more and see if you can’t find a better spot.”
The residents from the neighborhood have been working against the proposed cell tower for months and are thrilled with the outcome.
“We all came together,” said Jayne Katakis, a resident in the neighborhood. “We got on a group, we signed a petition, we did everything that we could possibly do to stop this, because it’s not something we want in our backyards. We’re a neighborhood, we’re not a commercial place where we want to see that building standing right in our backyard.”
The council postponed the vote on a preliminary plat for the same property to receive more information, specifically if a permit for another cell tower would have to go before the zoning board of adjustment again.
“If you get turned down for the tower, then we still have the rights to allow him to put a sewer in there, put services in there and develop the property,” O’Dell said.
As of now though, a cell tower can’t be built on the property.
The council also voted 5-4 against the proposal for the new council districts. In 2020, voters approved to reduce the districts from five to four.
The proposal from the meeting splits the middle of St. Joseph between two districts. The remaining two districts cover the north and south from the Missouri River to Riverside Road.
“You can’t have a district that runs from the river to Riverside, because, obviously, the river is going to be the older portion of town,” O’Dell said. “It’s going to need a little more care than the people out there.”
The council members against the proposal — Gary Roach, Brenda Blessing, PJ Kovac, Russell Moore and O’Dell — said there were other district drawings that had more even population distributions, including one that split the city into quadrants.
“Older parts of town need more attention and more TLC, so doing the quadrants, doing it in fours, like Plan 2 was, seems a lot fairer and a lot more equal than a lot of the other districts,” O’Dell said.
A new district proposal will be presented to the council at the next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.