The St. Joseph City Council met with ASM Global, an event management company, during a work session Thursday to ask questions about the Krug Park Amphitheater.
The questions ranged from parking to inclement weather to potential acts.
Chuck Steedman, the executive vice president of strategy and development with ASM Global, answered broadly, as there are no designs or plans for the amphitheater.
City Councilman Kent O’Dell asked about possible plans, including working on the amphitheater in phases and learning to “crawl before we walk.” He mentioned the possibility of making essential fixes, starting with smaller shows and continually improving the amphitheater on the revenue those acts generate.
Steedman’s response was one he echoed throughout the meeting. Ultimately, it will be the city’s decision. ASM Global will offer recommendations on design, planning and timelines, but all decisions will have to be made by the City Council.
Those decisions will be a little easier after a feasibility analysis. On Monday, the City Council will vote on $275,000 to be used for preliminary development of the Krug Amphitheater, such as the feasibility analysis, which will determine design, size of the venue, total cost of the project and potential revenue.
“I think a lot of people had their questions answered,” said City Councilwoman Brenda Blessing. “I think we'll also get a lot more information when they do a good feasibility study, when they look at the economic impact, people being able to work those events, also bringing in labor when they go to build the events. It will bring things to St. Joe. We got to have a vision and look for the future and what’s for the growth of St. Joe.”
ASM Global, which manages concerts at major venues across the world, including the T-Mobile center in Kansas City, came to the council and asked about renovating Krug Park Amphitheater. It had heard about the amphitheater from St. Joseph residents and was immediately interested by the location and size.
Initial city estimates were about $52 million in project costs, and a season of concerts could bring in $5 to $10 million in revenue. However, some on the council disagree with those initial projections and are awaiting the feasibility analysis for a more accurate estimate.
“I think $52 (million) was a little high number and I think it scared a lot of people,” Blessing said. “I don't think we're even close to $52 (million). We'll know more about what we need from the feasibility study.”