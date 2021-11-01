The St. Joseph City Council unanimously approved $2.5 million to begin design and planning for the $15 million project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
The Missouri state government appropriated the $2.5 million for work at Rosecrans since it is a joint civilian and military operated airport. The project would rebuild the terminal, air traffic control tower and snow removal equipment building.
“Rosecrans, for many people, is the front porch of St. Joseph,” St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said. “We need to take the old 1950s tower that’s been flooded several times — take it out of there, and let’s put a new one in there.”
However, the state-appropriated $2.5 million is well short of the $15 million the entire project will cost. The city hopes to receive more federal and state funds to complete the project. McMurray said he isn’t concerned about getting the remaining funds.
“We’ll get it one way or the other,” he said. “We have to. We have to develop our airport.”
The city has to spend the $2.5 million by June 30, which is why during its meeting Monday, the city council approved using the money to complete planning and design for the new complex. According to the city, having the site shovel ready will make funding more enticing.
“We’re going to start the project over there with all the design work and everything that ultimately will lead to a new tower and a great deal of development,” McMurray said.
The city council also unanimously approved the future use of $10,000 to help redevelop the vacant Downtown hotel.
The use of these funds is unique. HDDA, the hotel developer, gave the city the $10,000 with an agreement that the city would use the funds to help with the project. This lowers the cost of development.
The use of these funds has yet to be determined, but HDDA and the city will work together on the project.
“It should be a public, private partnership,” McMurray said. “Of course, it should be. This is the hotel Downtown, right next to the Civic Arena that we’re spending several million dollars on to bring it back along after years of deferred and more expensive maintenance. Of course we’re going to develop our Downtown area.”
More news and notes from the meeting:
Riverfront Precise Plan
The city council unanimously approved redistricting more than 40 properties along the Missouri River as part of the Riverfront Precise Plan. Much of the area is zoned industrial, but future development will likely be commercial or residential, which this redistricting addresses.
Tyson expansion
Hillshire Brands, the parent company of Tyson Foods, is investing $55 million for a production expansion that will create 150 new jobs. To help with the expansion, the city council unanimously approved issuing Chapter 100 bonds. The company will receive 50% tax abatement on all personal property for the first three years and 25% abatement for the last seven.
