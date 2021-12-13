The process to dole out $19 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds has been long and arduous, but for nine organizations, the wait is over.
The St. Joseph City Council unanimously approved a total of more than $3.6 million in funding agreements with nine organizations during its meeting Monday.
“We’re finally able to get the ball rolling with it,” City Councilman Brian Myers said. “I’m sure the rest of council shares this opinion — we’re just excited to be able to use these funds in the most useful way possible.”
The process started with a citizens committee hearing proposals for a couple of months, followed by weeks of deliberations. The committee eventually presented its recommended uses of the funds to the city council. A couple of weeks ago, the council held a work session to go over some of those recommendations, which were officially voted on tonight.
“For something that we’ve never had to go through before, I think it went very smoothly,” Myers said. “With this amount of money, you don’t want to make a knee-jerk reaction to anything. You want to make sure that all your homework’s done, that there’s no stone left unturned. You have to make sure you take the time to hear everyone out and make some careful considerations.”
The funding agreements Monday included low dollar items, like $20,000 to both St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, for clinic expenses related to patient treatment, and Sisters of Solace, for financial assistance due to lost fundraising opportunities during the pandemic.
“It fills in some gaps in funding, especially with some smaller nonprofits that were greatly impacted by COVID, and the ARPA funds at least get them back up to level again,” Myers said.
The council also approved larger funding agreements, like $2.25 million for the St. Joseph School District to expand the Hillyard Technical Center and $450,000 to Missouri Western State University to update its Law Enforcement Academy and pay tuition and fees for cadets.
“That’s going to be giving some necessary tuition assistance to people that want to enter the field of law enforcement, who otherwise may not be able to afford to do so,” Myers said.
The funds approved by the city council Monday will be reimbursed to the entities as they work on their projects. The next round of funding agreements will be voted on in January.
Other news and notes:
Rosecrans projects
The council unanimously approved two projects at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The first was to authorize a $119,347 grant agreement for design services for the reconstruction of a runway.
The second vote was the issuance of a $1.58 million work order for design services with Jviation for the new air traffic control tower.
Bike and skate park
The council unanimously voted to file a grant application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $400,000 to build a new bike and skate park.
Parks tax purchases
The council unanimously approved the purchase of more than $110,000 worth of rolling stock equipment for the parks department that will be paid for through the parks sales tax.
Rezoning
The council unanimously approved a city-initiated rezoning of a number of residential properties along South Ninth, 10th and 11th streets.
Industrial development projects
The council unanimously approved plans for an industrial development project for five local companies — Cereal Ingredients, Daily’s Premium Meats, Hillshire Brands, Cryovac and Boehringer Ingelheim.
Budget planning software
The council unanimously approved a $32,175 agreement with ClearGov for budget planning software.
Telecommunication line
The council unanimously approved a permit with United Services to place a fiber optic telecommunications line along Noyes Boulevard between Frederick Avenue and Union Street.
