On Monday night, the City Council passed a number of bills and resolutions pertaining to the local police, firefighters and military.
The most divisive topic was a pay plan for the police and firefighters’ union. The bill was approved by a five to three vote. Two weeks ago, at the previous City Council meeting, the members passed a resolution with a six to two vote.
Council members were adamant that support for the police and firefighters was paramount, but the three members who dissented said they were worried about the funding, especially considering St. Joseph won’t have a permanent city manager until November.
The resolution approved two weeks ago meant the council agreed with the pay plan and would move forward when appropriate. But the approved bill Monday night means the pay plan now will be written into the union members’ contracts.
City Council member Marty Novak approved the resolution but voted against the bill.
“I didn’t feel that we wanted to tie ourselves down to an ordinance for the payment matrix for the police at this time, because we’d already given support via a resolution,” Novak said.
The pay plan is not funded. Union members won’t receive a pay raise until funding is available.
“I think the funding aspect is a concern,” Novak said. “Everybody knows that. But you know, there’s ways that we can try and make this happen. And there’s going to be some deep digging that we’re gonna have to do in order to find the funding in order to make it happen.”
When funds become available, Fraternal Order of Police members of the bargaining unit would receive a 3% increase in his or her hourly wage rate on an annual basis until reaching the maximum salary applicable to the member’s pay grade.
In addition to the 3% annual increases, each member who has completed three years of service at the time the pay plan is implemented would receive decompression increases of 3.5% the first year, 2.5% the second year and 1.5% the third year.
“For years we’ve been asking for a pay plan to be implemented to stay comparable with other cities, like Kansas City,” said Brad Kerns, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge Number 3. “With St. Louis and Kansas City lifting the residency requirements at some point, it’s making it very difficult for us to keep qualified and trained officers here.”
The firefighters’ pay plan would increase base salaries by about $2,000 and add an annual cost of living adjustment and longevity pay.
The council also passed a resolution for a grant to be used to obtain a new radio for the police command center, which would increase interoperability for deployment to disasters.
The grant is through the Missouri Department of Public Safety and the Missouri Region H Homeland Security office for a total amount of $5,527 and would be no cost to the city.
Another bill passed Monday was a land lease agreement with the United States of America, on behalf of the Air National Guard, to lease 240.76 acres to relocate military facilities to the northeastern property of the Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
The Missouri Air National Guard will pay $1 a year for the lease, because they have a “significant economic and employment impact on the community resulting in over $210 million,” according to the ordinance.
Below are some other passed bills and resolutions of importance:
CARES Act: Acceptance of a grant from the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission to provide CARES Act funding no more than $69,000 for the purchase of one 2021 SUV from Molle Chevrolet for use at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Social services: Contracts with eleven social service agencies for a total of $371,200 as provided in the First Year Annual Plan for use of Community Development Block Grant funds.
Below are important bills that advanced to a second reading for the next City Council meeting:
Road worker endangerment: Enacting a new section to the Code of Ordinances that would penalize a driver for endangering a city road worker.
Remington Nature Center roof replacement: Contract with Robert Roofing Co. in a total amount not to exceed $68,450 for a roof replacement at the Remington Nature Center.
Conversion therapy: A bill to prohibit the practice of conversion therapy for minors under the age of 18 was supposed to advance to a second reading, but the council moved the first reading to November due to a concern from a citizen.