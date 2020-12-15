The St. Joseph City Council approved multiple bills and resolutions pertaining to city employees during their meeting Monday night.
The council unanimously voted to increase city employee wages, as well as partially implement a pay plan for the local police and fire department, which was previously agreed upon in an earlier council meeting.
Wages will increase for general city employees and the fire department by a 2% cost-of-living-adjustment increase. The police department will receive a 3% COLA increase. The fire and police pay plans also include other details, such as base pay adjustments, decompression increases and longevity increases.
However, not all of these details will be met. According to the bill, not all of the decompression increase and longevity increase adjustments will be implemented, due to “budgetary constraints.”
Another bill that was passed would allow for all accumulated vacation time to carry over into 2021 for city employees. Usually only 160 hours or less are able to carry over into the next year, but due to the prevalence of COVID-19, hours exceeding 160 will also carry over.
A third bill was heard regarding city employees, extending the 10-day paid sick leave benefit, which Congress passed, and the President signed, as part of the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act.” However, this federal benefit is set to expire on Dec. 31, so the council unanimously agreed to extend the benefit through March 31 for all city employees.
Other notable bills and resolutions that passed:
New Operations Emergency Center
An amendment to the Capital Projects Fund budget in the amount of $298,569 to provide funds for the construction of an Emergency Operations Center as part of the new Fire Station No. 8 project.
HUD annual performance report
The submission of Fiscal Year 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, describing how the city spent over $3 million in federal funds to help low-income citizens.
Maple Leaf Park playground
The execution of a contract with Playcore Wisconsin, Inc., DBA Gametime, for the purchase and installation of playground equipment and safety surfacing for Maple Leaf Park and safety surface installation at Patee Park for the amount of $166,134.88.
New culverts
The execution of a work order for the Bonds to Bridges Program in an amount not to exceed $122,500 for design services for two culverts at 36th and Monterey streets.