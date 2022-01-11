The city of St. Joseph is considering hiring an outside management company to run the Civic Arena and Missouri Theater, which would bring more resources than the parks department currently can provide.
Oak View Group, a venue management and event programming company, met with the city council earlier this week to discuss the benefits of turning over daily operations to an outside company. OVG manages 82 arenas and 34 theaters throughout the country, a vast network the city could lean on.
“They have resources that we just don't have,” said Chuck Kempf, the city’s parks director. “They've got networking, they got other venues, they have partners, especially in the entertainment world that they're able to reach out to. It just really gives you a lot more resources, a lot more opportunities for events and activities.”
Since OVG manages many different properties, it benefits from operational efficiencies. For example, the parks department will have to buy new seats for Civic Arena. But OVG can get seats at a discount because it buys in bulk.
Outside management also would help with the many staffing challenges the parks department experiences. An outside company would be in charge of hiring, marketing and programming, all of which would lead to increased revenue, according to OVG. If the city hires a management company, it would be paid through a monthly management fee.
“We've got three people working at the Civic Arena,” Kempf said. “There's a manager and an operations person that basically takes care of the building and then an office person. They don't have time to be promoters and to go out and do the marketing and all of the sales that need to be done.”
Many local events are held at the Civic Arena and Missouri Theater and there was concern that if an outside company was brought in, larger events would trump smaller ones, like art festivals. Another concern was the city losing operational control. But to both these points OVG said it acts as an “agent” and the city would continue to make scheduling and operational decisions.
“We would still have a lot of control over what went on, but it would not necessarily be that day-to-day operation,” Kempf said. “It would be more of having reports come to us. It'd be having meetings on a relatively regular basis to make sure things are going well. But it would take that day-to-day concern off of the parks department staff.”
