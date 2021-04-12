St. Joseph is unique for the amount of local opioid addiction treatment and recovery services in town. This was evident during a City Council work session Monday night to discuss the recent rise in opioid overdoses.
Before the meeting began, representatives from a number of these community service agencies entered the council chambers — one after another. There were people from the city health department, the Family Guidance Center, Northwest Health Services, St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, just to name a few.
They were all there to discuss solutions to the opioid epidemic and the recent spike in overdoses — a total of 146 this year through March.
“It’s a terrible thing,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “It’s not anything that’s unique just to St. Joseph, all these communities are having the same issues. It’s so, so tragic. A lot of the problem is people don’t know what they’re buying anymore.”
These community services have formed the Buchanan County Opioid Task Force to address substance abuse disorder. The task force used to meet monthly, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled those communications. After the recent rise in overdoses, the task force will begin to meet again on May 13.
Those meetings were used to discuss best treatment and recovery practices. Many services in St. Joseph provide medication-assisted treatment, which helps addicts ease into recovery to combat withdrawal symptoms.
But addicts must get to the services that provide those treatments. When someone overdoses and emergency services arrive, they are sometimes taken to Mosaic Life Care. However, Mosaic doesn’t have any licensed nurses to administer medication, like Sedoxil, for treatment.
While there are many services in town, there isn’t a full-time detox and treatment center for substance abuse. The Family Guidance Center used to have a detox center but it closed, and now many services say the city needs a new one.
City Councilman Brian Myers suggested the city identify stakeholders in the community to establish and help fund the detox center, which the city wouldn’t be able to pay for on its own.
“We need to find a way to fund it, maybe look at other places and how they funded theirs,” said City Councilwoman Brenda Blessing. “But I think if people really care about this, they’re going to have to step on board.”
City staff will now approach potential stakeholders, research the possible cost of a new center and determine how to pay for it, possibly with a new sales tax.
