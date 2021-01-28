The City of St. Joseph has been working for years on the Chicago Great Western Branch Trail Project, but they continue to run into the same roadblock — property owners.
Portions of the would-be urban trail are on private property, requiring permission and easement from the property owners. But they won’t budge.
“The only way they're going to get my permission is write me a $300,000 check, and that's the only way,” said Walter Gray, whose business is along the proposed trail.
Gray’s neighbor, Travis Smith, said it would bring unnecessary dangers to his family and home.
“I'm a single father, who's vision is impaired,” Smith said. “They're taking away my security blanket of allowing people, like Mr. Gray, to help keep an eye on my place. I mean, right now we can regulate who's on our property, you open it up to the public, we can't.”
The trail is part of Rails to Trails — a federal funding program that helps city’s turn old railroad tracks and routes into trails, which adds another layer to this predicament.
If the city built a trail on this old railroad track, the federal government would provide about $200,000 in funds.
Since Smith declined the city’s proposition, they turned to his neighbor, Gray. But with Gray asking for $300,000, the city is put in a difficult position.
If the city changes the route of the trail, they would lose out on $200,000 in federal funds. Right now, those funds rely on the acquisition of Gray’s or Smith’s property, which is unlikely.
“Let’s find another way to do it,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “This is a great thing to do. We just have to find the right place to do it. If that means we forego a federal grant for $200,000. Well, all right, leaving $200,000 on the feds table is better than making all our citizens angry in a particular part of town.”
The Chicago Great Western Branch Trail would connect with other trails throughout the state, such as the Katy Trail, creating a multi-state system in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The city said this would bring economic development to the area.
“If we could connect to some of these existing trails and run all the way up to Iowa or wherever we go, this would be a tremendous amenity for St. Joseph,” McMurray said. “It would be good exercise and everything else. Let's put our heads together and be creative.”
The city council decided to let the planning commission work with citizens and the public works department to try and decide the best route for everyone. But right now, they aren’t close to a solution.
“All the people in my neighborhood, I've grown up around. None of them want this trail through our yard,” Smith said. “None of them.”