The City of St. Joseph is changing its website's domain name to end with .gov.
The new domain name will be stjosephmo.gov. The other domain names will remain active during the transition.
The new domain is a sponsored top-level domain for U.S.-based government organizations and is overseen by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
It will help identify the city as an official government agency and reassure the public that the information and services the city provides are legitimate.
