Rising gas prices are hitting wallets hard, and the city of St. Joseph isn’t immune.
Regular unleaded gas recently hit the highest average price in the history of St. Joseph at $4.58, according to AAA. Diesel gas is even worse — $5.36, also a historic record. This is particularly concerning for many city departments that use diesel fuel for their vehicles and equipment.
A fire truck carries about 75 to 100 gallons of gas, which is why the St. Joseph Fire Department is $34,000 above its gas budget for the year. In May, the department spent nearly $10,500 on gas. Fuel costs a year prior? Less than half that — $5,126.
“If you figure fuel prices have went up over 100% and we’re only 64% over budget, we’re holding our own,” said St. Joseph Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier. “It’s still not the numbers you would like to see, but I mean this is something that the whole world’s facing, not just St. Joe Fire Department.”
The public works department has the most robust budget within the city with a lot of money going toward fuel. While the streets division hasn’t exceeded its budget, it’s spent more money on gas than it has in the last six years.
“There’s so many things that we deal with,” said Keven Schneider, the superintendent of streets. “We have to be prepared for a long winter, a lot of storms, floods, windstorms. We’ve been pretty lucky, but we’re about to run out of luck.”
To minimize costs, supervisors are asking workers not to leave vehicles idling and to carpool when possible.
“We’ve asked guys to shut trucks off at fire scenes instead of letting them idle unnecessarily and try to combine all your runs and go do all your stuff one time,” Cordonnier said.
The city council included increased department gas budgets for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. But if prices continue to rise, it might not be enough. If that’s the case, the city council will have to amend the budget to find the money.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Cordonnier said. “We’ll do the same thing everybody else does, we’ll get by the best we can.”
