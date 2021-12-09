The city of St. Joseph is expanding its facade improvement program to include other main corridors after seeing benefits in Downtown.
Several owners have improved their building fronts through this program, which was exclusive to Downtown, and others, like Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks, are in the process of receiving funds. The success of the program has the city looking to expand to high-volume roads such as King Hill and St. Joseph avenues.
“We've seen some recent improvements along Frederick Avenue, and we want to see if we could replicate that model in other locations within St. Joseph,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director with the city.
While the owner of the Regal Theater has not applied for the program, it was mentioned as a focal point of St. Joseph Avenue that could benefit from the funds.
“The facade is still intact, the overall building continues to deteriorate,” Thompson said. “So finding those types of structures within neighborhood locations that can really maybe swing the tide is the type of projects we're looking for.”
The previous program involved a low-interest loan, but it has now changed to a matching grant of up to $20,000, which comes from Community Development Block Grants. The city receives a total of $400,000 in CDBG funds to be used for demolition and preservation activities each year. Of that money, $250,000 can be used for the facade improvement program.
“What we're trying to do as a city is to not only utilize these funds to provide the necessary expenditure dedicated to slum and blight removal through demolition but also the opposite of how do we save some of these properties before they're too far gone,” Thompson said.
The city picks applications based on the types of improvements the property owner proposes, the benefit for the area and the total cost of the development.
“It's huge from the standpoint of attracting people from outside St. Joseph and those who are visiting St. Joseph,” Thompson said. “Some of their first appearances are some of the main corridors as they travel throughout the community and into Downtown.”
