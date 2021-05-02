The City of St. Joseph has been preparing its fiscal year 2021-2022 budget for months and details will be discussed this week at work sessions with members of the city council.
News-Press NOW sat down with City Manager Bryan Carter and other department heads to learn what goes into balancing the budget.
Most cities across the country don’t generate enough revenue to pay for expenditures, which is why many municipalities, including St. Joseph, rely on taxes.
“That’s why there’s a property tax, that’s why there’s a sales tax, that’s why the city receives outside funding from the federal government to provide services to residents,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director. “The city operates as a business, but each individual program that is provided throughout the city doesn’t generate enough revenue to sustain each program.”
For example, the parks and recreation department has a number of programs and leagues to generate revenue, but it’s never enough to make up for the costs. About 30% of the parks department’s budget is supported by generated revenue.
“Absolutely none of our business operations make money,” said Parks Director Chuck Kempf. “I think there’s a misconception that our business operations — the golf course, the Rec Center, the ice arena and the nature center, all those are making money.”
But there are some programs within the city that are self-sustaining. The landfill generates enough revenue to bring funds back to the city. The sewer program also is able to fund itself through rates, but the city had to put in about $400,000 this year to prevent any rate increases.
So while the city is balancing the budget for the next fiscal year, many programs and departments rely heavily on tax revenue. The city expected the pandemic to affect those tax revenues but they actually saw a slight increase, while generated revenue took a hit.
“About this time last year, we started planning for a major effect, but the revenues stayed fairly flat with a little bit of growth on the tax side,” Carter said. “On the revenue-generating program side, we did see a major effect.”
As for expenses, personnel is the largest cost. The most pricey department is public works, which makes up about half of the city’s expenditures.
Significant costs, especially those that are unexpected, can lead to a domino effect.
“The city, on an annual basis, really has to consider which needs are going to be satisfied,” Carter said. “Of course, the city’s a broad organization, provides a lot of services, and you can’t fulfill every need every year. It’s a lot of prioritization across departments and functions.”
But each department still lobbies for its needs, whether it’s a vehicle for the parks department or new equipment for public works.
“Right now, we, as a city, are preparing this next fiscal year’s budget,” Thompson said. “We’re in a hard time trying to find revenue to pay for supplemental requests. We have long-term capital needs that we don’t have that revenue to pay for. It’s a balancing act.”
