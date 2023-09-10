Hax House

A California couple is restoring the Hax House, a Queen Anne-style home across the street from the Wyeth-Tootle mansion. It was one of 12 properties to qualify for Save Our Heritage preservation grants from the city.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

From mansions on Museum Hill to storefronts on the South Side, the city is dispersing $150,000 in grants for improvements to historic properties.

“This grant money makes a huge difference in being able to get projects done,” said Kim Schutte, historic preservation planner for the city of St. Joseph. “We’re really looking at making a big difference in the historic neighborhoods.”

