A California couple is restoring the Hax House, a Queen Anne-style home across the street from the Wyeth-Tootle mansion. It was one of 12 properties to qualify for Save Our Heritage preservation grants from the city.
From mansions on Museum Hill to storefronts on the South Side, the city is dispersing $150,000 in grants for improvements to historic properties.
“This grant money makes a huge difference in being able to get projects done,” said Kim Schutte, historic preservation planner for the city of St. Joseph. “We’re really looking at making a big difference in the historic neighborhoods.”
The city council last Tuesday approved 12 Save Our Heritage grant awards for a total of $150,000.
Since 2002, the city has used gaming revenue to provide $2 million for historic preservation projects through the grant program. Each grant requires a matching contribution from the property owner.
“Historically, there has not been a lot of federal grant money out there for preservation projects,” Schutte said. “For cities that are very, very serious about preservation, it’s done locally.”
This year the council approved the following grants:
$24,000 to Dennis Hone for a roof at 401 S. 11th St., a mansion known as the Hax House in the Museum Hill district. It was built in 1886 and is located across the street from the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion.
“The Hax House is one of those spectacular houses that sits up on Museum Hill, right next to the Wyeth-Tootle,” Schutte said. “You always notice it when you go in.”
$24,000 to Efren Abiad for roof replacement at 219 S. 12th St.
$22,433 to Kenton Randolph for stucco work and masonry stabilization at 1932 and 1934 Frederick Ave. Randolph, a city council member, abstained from the council vote on the 12 grant awards.
$15,280 to Courtney Grant for rehabilitation of a structure at 101 S. 15th St.
$13,500 to Frederick Corners LLC for storefront windows at 1201 Frederick Ave.
$11,500 to Mary Jo Swaggerty-Middleton for roof improvements at 318, 320 and 322 Illinois Ave.
$9,650 to the King Hill Masonic Lodge for new windows at the building located at 6110 S. Third St.
$8,626 to Trevor and Jill Toratti for the structure at 201 S. 13th St.
$7,363 Lori McAlister to repair dormers on a structure at 2601 Felix St.
$5,000 to Beeman Development for the building at 1125 Charles St.
$4,398 to John and Denise Tapia for repainting of the house at 2925 Mitchell Ave.
$4,250 to Terrance Beggs for the structure at 508 N. 11th St.
This year’s awards, which the local Landmark Commission reviewed before final council approval, impacts different parts of town and a mix of commercial and residential properties.
“I am really excited we had two projects on the South Side,” Schutte said. “”It’s been a very successful program.”
