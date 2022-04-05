The city’s Sewer Maintenance Division is getting some new wheels.
Four new vehicles will replace ones currently in use. Keven Schneider, the city’s streets superintendent, said that vehicles used by the Sewer Maintenance Division are driven almost all year and have a lot of miles on them.
“They (the vehicles) are used pretty hard and used pretty much all year,” he said.
The total for the new vehicles is about $182,000. Schneider said the purchase will save the city money on repair costs for the current vehicles. One of the trucks being replaced has $43,000 worth of repairs.
“So we’re getting to the point where, as I said, we’re throwing good money after bad,” Schneider said. “And it does become more efficient and cheaper on the city to buy new than to keep just repairing old that you’re just going to have to repair next year.
“We’re aren’t going out and buy new equipment because we think we want to have a new paint job,” he said. “We actually do the homework, and we look at ... money-wise, what is the best decision for the city. And once we get these (vehicles), we appreciate them and we try to take care of them.”
In addition, these new vehicles will help the city with emergency response time.
“If someone has sewerage coming up in their basement, they don’t want us to have to call and say, ‘Well, we can’t get our truck started,’” he said. “... So, there’s a service aspect to it too. We need reliable equipment.”
Schneider said the department would be lucky to have the new vehicles by the fall but they could be available sooner.
