City approves HVAC upgrades for nature center

Rising costs forced the city to look to other funding sources to facilitate improvements to the Remington Nature Center.
The St. Joseph City Council approved $715,000 Monday for a new heating and ventilation system at the facility located just off the Missouri River on MacArthur Drive.
“Anyone who’s been to the nature center during the hottest weeks of the summer or the coldest weeks of the winter probably noticed that the HVAC system in that building is no longer keeping up with the more extreme temperatures,” City Manager Bryan Carter said.
The trouble for the city is that those repairs ended up coming in at double the amount originally budgeted in the voter-approved parks tax. Because of skyrocketing costs, the city added $375,000 from the transient guest tax to supplement the amount already budgeted for the nature center from the half-cent parks tax that voters approved in 2021.
Carter said the city has experienced rising costs on other parks projects, but the problem was the HVAC repairs couldn’t be modified.
“The cost of HVAC systems has gone up quite a bit since that time,” Carter said. “We’ve been fairly fortunate, we’ve had plenty of funding to cover our projects or we’ve been able to modify projects.”
Carter said it made sense to use the hotel-motel tax because those funds are dedicated to improvements Downtown and at the riverfront.
The nature center’s attendance has fluctuated greatly in past years because of a major flood in 2019 and the pandemic the following year. The facility saw 14,650 visitors last year, the most since before the flood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.