City attorney Bryan Carter was officially named interim city manager after a unanimous vote by the St. Joseph City Council on Monday during their meeting.
Carter is the fourth city manager to assume the role in the last year after Gary Edwards unexpectedly resigned Jan. 15 because of family health concerns.
“He has a leg up because he is the city attorney, so a great many of the projects that the city manager was working on, he already has knowledge of in his role of city attorney,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “We expect him to keep shepherding these projects through to completion and to handle all the day to day details of managing staff that the city manager has to do.”
McMurray said he hopes to have a new city manager in about three months, as the search process is set to begin.
The meeting agenda was full of items with significant dollar amounts. The council voted on a total of about $5.8 million Monday, which included both city funds and grants.
“Some of it was money that was already in the budget that we just approved now,” McMurray said. “Some of it is passed through money, like $369,490 for homeless prevention is passed through money from HUD. It’s a lot of money. This is a $170 million operation. So yeah, we do at times approve a great deal of expenditures.”
A large portion of this money was a $3.3 million design-build contract with Herner Construction Co. for the new fire station. The council approved an additional $200,000 to be added to the construction costs.
A $285,000 change order was also approved by the council for additional work on the Blacksnake Creek Stormwater Separation Improvement Project. This is to fix damage after the 2019 flood.
The project has gone on for years and has cost the city millions of dollars.
“Oh, it’s gonna take a while to get everything done,” McMurray said. “The Feds have required the project. There’ll be ongoing things that I’m sure that have to be done. So this is just part of it.”
Before the meeting, council met for a work session with Schneider Electric to discuss energy and cost savings at the city’s water treatment plant. Schneider Electric will look into loans and grants for the project before finalizing a construction plan.
Other notable bills and resolutions that were passed by council:
Firefighter breathing apparatus
The council accepted a $445,455 Assistance to Firefighters Grant and matched it with $44,545 to purchase a firefighter self-contained breathing apparatus.
New Reed dealership
The council approved the plat at 4530 Commonwealth Drive, which will be the location for a new Reed dealership.
New city vehicle
The council approved the purchase of one tandem axle cab and chassis to be used by the city’s streets maintenance division.
Riverside trail
The council approved the submission of a grant application with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission for $210,004. The city will match $113,079 to construct Phase 3 of the Riverside Corridor Trail from Messanie Street to Mitchell Avenue along Riverside Road.
CARES Act money
The council approved the allocation of $369,490 in CARES Act money to go to Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph for rent and utility assistance and to help the homeless during the pandemic.