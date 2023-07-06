The City of St. Joseph is working to engage a new group of community members by improving transparency of board and commission vacancies online.
The changes come after the reappointment of a library board member was challenged over his support for the LGBTQ community.
Mayor John Josendale said these changes were not a result of recent events but have been discussed in the past with council members because they found that the same people were repeatedly nominated for the same position.
“We went through the pandemic for a long time, and a lot of people shut down and weren’t out,” he said. “Now we’re trying to get people out, being aware of what the different boards are, what the opportunities are for people to get involved and participate in the city and whether it be in a commission or a board.”
City staff will update an online “upcoming opportunities” list every month to highlight vacancies.
Under the new rules, St. Joseph City Council members are assigned to nominate members for specific boards and commissions from the pool of applicants, and there will be a final vote by the city council.
Council members will retain the ability to nominate someone who is not on the list of applicants, but those nominees will be encouraged to complete an application.
The city is hoping to underline the importance of their applications for all interested in running for a board or commission spot, even returning position-holders.
Josendale said the new guidelines will allow the city to be more transparent with the appointment process.
“What I really like about this system is that you get more people involved that really do want to be involved in the government process and yet don’t know how to get there, and this is a really good starting point for people to serve on the different committees,” he said.
City Manager Bryan Carter said the new applications will give the council a better understanding of an applicant and why they are interested in serving the city.
“We have an application that we’ll have those who are interested fill out and submit to the city,” he said. “That application will be made available to all city council members at the time they nominate someone and then again at the time that the nomination is considered by the full city council.”
Current board and commission vacancies, along with application deadlines, can be found on the city’s website.
