Recreational marijuana sales could start as soon as Friday, dispensaries prepare (copy)

Sunny Daze customers buy medical marijuana in late January. A proposed 3% sales tax benefiting the city will be voted on by St. Joseph residents April 4.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri may have legalized recreational marijuana already, but decisions still loom about whether or not to tax those sales on a local level.

St. Joseph voters will decide during April's election whether to add a local 3% tax to any recreational sales.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.