Missouri may have legalized recreational marijuana already, but decisions still loom about whether or not to tax those sales on a local level.
St. Joseph voters will decide during April's election whether to add a local 3% tax to any recreational sales.
The hope is that it would be a significant boon for the city, but the actual benefit remains an unknown, St. Joseph Councilman Michael Grimm said.
"We have no idea what kind of money it's going to bring in. It may bring in a very little bit and it may bring in a lot," Grimm said. "So I think that's where we have to wait and see before we can make any commitments.
"One of the things I think people need to understand is, if there's a 3% tax that they're voting on, if they don't use marijuana products, they won't pay it. But they also get the benefits of the people that do use the used marijuana because they'll get that 3% tax."
The city estimates the tax would generate $100,000 to $150,000 in revenue, which would be added to the city's general fund.
It's important to err on the side of caution in terms of projections, especially since the proposal has yet to be voted on, St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said.
"The only thing we're really looking at as a guidepost for now is our past history with medical marijuana sales," Carter said. "The regulation of marijuana, even in legalized states, differs quite a bit across states, so it's of limited value to look at other states and try to project revenue."
But it can be difficult to keep from looking ahead at all the different places the money can be used if the proposal passes, Grimm said.
"There's some really good groups that are working right now to clean up the city but that may need help with trash bags and grabbers, and gloves and all that," Grimm said. "That might be a direction. There are so many directions, that I think, have been neglected in the past."
The decision will be voted on during the April 4 General Municipal Election.
