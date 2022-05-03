Most people associate the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce with business, and while that is its primary focus, the organization's role has shifted to include livability.
Take one look at the chamber’s website and it’s clear the business community is only a portion of its mission. The site includes information about events, from Restaurant Week to Parties on the Parkway, and also shares what makes St. Joseph unique and why people should live here.
“The game has kind of changed,” said Natalie Redmond, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “So now you have to create special amenities and really invest in education and really create a place that people want to live and you have to have housing. All of those things fit together like a puzzle.”
It’s the reason the chamber partners with the Community Alliance, which takes citizen input to “optimize the community’s potential and enhance its quality of life.” This led to the creation of the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan.
A previous Community Alliance survey showed that the top priorities among St. Joseph residents are public safety, education and community appearance.
“We need to continue to find ways of educating people, especially when you're talking about poverty,” City Councilman Mike Grimm said. “Education is the one thing that gets people out of poverty, so I think we need to continue with workforce development. Obviously, the more skilled workers we can have, the more businesses that we can get to come to the city.”
The city of St. Joseph has been a partner with the chamber for years, providing funds to help with these workforce development projects. The Chamber also has similar partnerships with Buchanan County and the St. Joseph School District.
“A big part of our mission is to create a community that prospers,” Redmond said. “That really means partnering with the city, the county and the school district for us to create a place where not only businesses can thrive, but the community can prosper. A place that people want to live and work.”
The chamber’s partnership with the city has changed thanks to seven newly-elected councilmen, which is why Redmond visited with them during a work session Monday.
“Maybe we'd had a roadblock before and maybe somebody will come at it with a different perspective,” Redmond said of the new council. “So I think you can't do it alone. We can't work in a silo or a vacuum. We have to do it together to build a better community.”
