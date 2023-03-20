Council meeting

City Manager Bryan Carter, far left, speaks while Mayor John Josendale, center, listens. The city changes on marijuana regulations passed Monday as part of a consent agenda with no debate.

Four months after voters approved Amendment 3, city policymakers continue to deal with the reality of legalized marijuana in Missouri.

The St. Joseph City Council voted Monday to include marijuana in the local smoking ordinance. The council’s action means that marijuana is now banned in all public places where cigarette smoking is prohibited, like bars, restaurants, businesses and city buses.

