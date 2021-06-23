The American Rescue Plan Act citizens committee has a big task ahead, as they have two months to decide where the first installment of $19 million should be allocated.
“We've been given an amazing opportunity,” said Tama Wagner, the committee chairwoman. “I don't think very often $38 million lands in a community the size of ours. What I hope we really do is be very thoughtful and very strategic about how we use those funds.”
The city has never received a federal windfall like this. It dwarfs the $1.3 million of CARES Act funds the city collected a little more than a year ago and places a lot of responsibility on the citizens committee.
To help decide on how to allocate the funds, the committee will focus on the big picture and turn to the city council’s strategic plan, the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan and the results of a recent community survey.
“I hope that we look at really big picture, transformational items that will create transformational change for us,” Wagner said.
But the city also has about $54 million worth of applications from organizations and small businesses requesting funds. The committee will have to decipher how much goes to these applicants and how much is used on ‘big picture’ investments, like sewer infrastructure or homelessness.
“What are areas in our community that are deficient, and with some investment, we can rise up? Or is there some sort of project or program that these funds could help support,” Wagner said, “that would change the lives of many community members?”
Gary Clapp, the director of Innovation Stockyard, a science, technology and business incubator for entrepreneurs, applied for $30,000 for new technology.
“We were in a negative cash flow situation,” Clapp said about the time during the pandemic. “We had no technology development at the time. We felt that this was an opportunity to pick up a little bit of technology that can help these small businesses grow.”
Clapp understands the need to look big picture, but he hopes the ‘small picture’ of businesses is taken into account too.
“That's going to be the challenge with the committee that they face,” said Clint Thompson, the planning and community development director. “You have a variety of different needs. Each individual, each business has been impacted differently, and how do you determine who deserves a level of assistance?”
Buchanan County also received American Rescue Plan Act funds — about $17 million over two years. Both city staff and the county commissioners will be working together to make sure funds are used efficiently.
“The city has been coordinating with the county commission to ensure that the city and county don't duplicate, or if we do participate in a particular project, maybe we can partner together to ensure that we have a bigger impact on a particular need or area of the community,” Thompson said.
While the city has experience doling out $900,000 in CARES Act funds, these American Rescue Plan Act funds are completely different in amount and regulations.
The CARES money was used as a last resort that went mostly to social service agencies. This $39 million can be used for a variety of purposes, including businesses affected by COVID-19 and recouping lost government revenue.
The citizens committee will need to work efficiently. They have until August to decide where the first allotment of $19 million should be allocated. The city council will have the final approval.
“We want to get a recommendation to the city council as quickly as possible, so they can make a decision as quickly as possible, so we can get these funds out into the community, because they're not doing us any good just sitting in the bank,” Wagner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.