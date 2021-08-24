The American Rescue Plan Act citizens committee made their final funding recommendations Tuesday.
The committee started with $19 million. After the St. Joseph City Council voted to use $6.2 million of those funds to not raise sewer rates and make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, the committee was left with $13 million.
Committee members had to take into account ARPA criteria, while also considering the city’s strategic plan and community input from recent surveys.
“I feel really good about the process,” said Tama Wagner, the committee chairwoman. “I think the committee did an exceptional job of doing its homework and understanding the ARPA and making really good solid decisions based on what the regulations are and based on what the requests were from the community.”
The largest money item on the list of recommendations was $4 million for the Children’s Discovery Center — a children’s museum that would be built in Downtown.
“It's going to be a partnership with the county and Mosaic, and it has the potential to be a great benefit for St. Joseph,” Wagner said. “It's truly an investment in the future.”
Hillyard Technical Center was recommended $2.25 million to expand training and education, which was the top priority for three of the committee members.
“The expansion of Hillyard Technical Center will bring new opportunities for students and adults for continuing education in the trades, so more welders, more maintenance mechanics, more options in allied health,” Wagner said. “It just expands that opportunity to educate more people and to provide more people job training.”
Residential infrastructure initiative was recommended $2 million to help with revitalization in the community. The fourth largest amount was $1 million for renovations to the Civic Arena in preparation for the NCAA Women’s Division II basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024.
The recent Community Alliance survey showed that public safety was the top priority for citizens. That’s one of the reasons why the committee agreed on $450,000 for upgrades at the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy.
Homelessness and substance abuse was also a point of emphasis for the committee. Pivotal Point and Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph received a total of more than $1 million to help address the homeless problem.
The committee also recommended $600,000 to the Family Guidance Center, which wants to create an urgent care unit for those dealing with mental health or substance abuse.
Some applicants didn’t make the cut, though. The city asked for $1.3 million in retention pay for city employees, for which the committee didn’t recommend funding. The committee also passed on a request for the Downtown hotel project.
“The city council has already considered some retention pay for police, so it didn't seem that it was necessary, because that had already been covered with other dollars,” Wagner said.
“We support the Downtown hotel and the renovation of the Downtown hotel,” Wagner said. “It's absolutely necessary, but it's a private investor and a private investment. We really felt as if there were other priorities that really overtook that one.”
The committee will present the list of recommendations to the city council during a work session Monday.
“It's up to the city council,” Wagner said. “It's their responsibility. These are simply recommendations. But I think we're taking them a good list, a very thoughtful list, and a list that aligns and makes sense with what the community asked for and what the ARPA was intended to do.”
Below is the complete list of recommended projects (in order by cost):
Children’s Discovery Center — $4 million
Hillyard Technical Center (training and education expansion) — $2.25 million
Residential infrastructure initiative — $2 million
Civic Arena (renovations) — $1 million
Community Action Partnership (tiny home village) — $800,000
Mid-City Excellence (youth training) — $750,000
Family Guidance Center (mental health/substance abuse urgent care unit) — $600,000
Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy — $450,000
Fire Department communication (new radios) — $228,727
Pivotal Point (young adult homeless program) — $225,000
Health Department (COVID-19 efforts) — $200,000
Joseph Company (leadership training) — $200,000
Landmark Commission (historic preservation) — $70,000
Bartlett Center — $50,000
Noyes Home For Children — $50,000
Innovation Stockyards (updated equipment) — $29,072
Robidoux Row — $25,000
Sisters of Solace — $20,000
St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing — $20,000
St. Joseph Youth Alliance — $20,000
Allied Arts Council — $15,000
