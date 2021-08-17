The American Rescue Plan Act citizens committee was formed to allocate the first installment of $19 million. But now, the committee has $6.2 million less than it expected.
When the city received ARPA funds, the council discussed using some of that money for specific purposes. Last week, the council voted 6-3 to allocate $1.2 million to recoup the loss of revenue from the pandemic and $5 million to keep sewer rates stagnant for the next two years.
“Using the funds in this way has a broad impact on all ratepayers throughout the community,” City Manager Bryan Carter said. “It does spread some of the benefit of the American Rescue Plan Act funds among everyone who pays a sewer bill.”
However, the citizens committee wasn’t told about the council’s plans. For the last month, the committee was under the impression it would be able to allocate all of the $19 million.
“(The committee) started with the understanding there would be a pool of roughly $19 million, but without the knowledge that there would be roughly $6.2 million that was already essentially accounted for,” Carter said.
Carter told the committee about the $6.2 million allocation several weeks ago. The committee was surprised and upset, because the $5 million for the sewer rates doesn’t have a long-lasting impact — a top criteria for the committee.
“To come in and take $6 million away from our ability to address the needs in the community is just, in my opinion, shortsighted,” said Corky Marquart, a member of the American Rescue Plan Act citizens committee.
“Once that money is used, it’s gone.” Marquart said. “In the future ... we are going to have to raise sewer rates anyway. The projects that have been presented to the committee are transformational. They’re much more long-term than an offset of sewer rates for a couple years.”
City councilmen Brian Myers, Madison Davis and Gary Roach were against the $6.2 million allocation because they said the city should let the citizens committee do its job of making recommendations.
“If the city wanted to present a proposal, that was the process,” Marquart said. “It wasn’t just to take money and do with it what you want and say, ‘This is what you have left to work with.’”
The city does have other proposals going through the citizens committee, including a $1.3 million request for employee raises. This goes along with the number of other proposals the committee has heard for the last month, such as $250,000 improvements to the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University.
The committee has to take all those proposals, and even more applications, to decide how to allocate $13 million — now $6.2 million less than what it expected.
“When you take $6.2 million out of the pot, of course something is going to be left off the table,” said Tama Wagner, the chairwoman of the American Rescue Plan Act citizens committee. “We have some larger requests, and it will be challenging to find a way to fund those.”
Although the $6.2 million allocation has already been approved, the committee is requesting a work session with the council to discuss all funding recommendations. Ultimately, the council will have the final say.
“We have millions of dollars to recommend to the city council and how to allocate those, so we still have so many projects to consider, and quite a bit of money to allocate toward those,” Wagner said. “So the work of the committee is still really critical.”
