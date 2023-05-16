St. Joseph voters will decide in August whether to go forward with $40 million in capital improvements for public safety, infrastructure, parks and civic projects.
The St. Joseph City Council voted Monday to put a five-year renewal of the half-cent Capital Improvements Program tax on the Aug. 8 ballot. A citizen's committee met throughout the spring to finalize a list of projects.
"I feel very good about the CIP," Mayor John Josendale said after the council meeting. "They (the committee members) brought back a list that they feel good about for the community. As they worked on putting it together, they wanted to make sure it covers all parts of the city."
The project list includes $9.1 million for the fire department, $8.5 million for streets, $5 million for Civic Arena, $3 million for Eastowne Business Park, $2.5 million for urban trails, more than $2 million for police, $1.9 million for sidewalks, $1.5 million for the Missouri Theater and $327,500 for the health department. In more general terms, it has $11.4 million for public works, $11.2 million for public safety and $7 million for parks.
Since the late 1980s, CIP issues have tended to win with more than 70% voter approval, although it passed with 54% in 2002.
Ken Reeder vowed to organize opposition to this year's CIP measure. Reeder, a frequent tax critic and a member of the St. Joseph Board of Education, said the CIP has strayed from its original intent of economic development and amenities.
"They were only fed certain projects," Reeder said at Monday's meeting. "Some things I feel were overlooked. Three million for the business park is the only economic development on it."
Also speaking to the council, the chairman of the citizen's committee said disagreements over specific details shouldn't cloud the fact that the overall list represents a significant investment in moving St. Joseph forward.
"I think it will be in the best interest of St. Joseph," Steve McCamy, the committee chairman, said.
