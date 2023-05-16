South side station

A proposed $4.2 million to replace Fire Station 10 on the South Side represents the largest single project in the $40 million Capital Improvements Program list.

St. Joseph voters will decide in August whether to go forward with $40 million in capital improvements for public safety, infrastructure, parks and civic projects.

The St. Joseph City Council voted Monday to put a five-year renewal of the half-cent Capital Improvements Program tax on the Aug. 8 ballot. A citizen's committee met throughout the spring to finalize a list of projects.

