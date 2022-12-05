Unforeseen structural issues have left a planned renovation of the exterior of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion only a quarter finished.
The building, which houses some collections from the St. Joseph Museums, was allocated $1.1 million of city Capital Improvement Program funds for exterior improvements. It's part of $30 million in projects throughout the city that voters approved funding for in 2018.
However, the Wyeth-Tootle project wasn’t to begin until near the end of the five-year schedule. As work started, contractors found problems that went beyond cosmetic.
“We ended up replacing more stone than we thought originally,” said Tim Miller, the project manager for the renovations. “We were just going to repair the stone and patch, but some of it was so far gone we couldn't do it. Same with the wood. There was no way we could just cover it up and put a new coat of paint on it.”
The structural concerns extended into the brick, completely changing the plans for the building and creating a different façade than expected.
“There were a lot of structural problems when we got into the project,” said Sara Wilson, the director of the St. Joseph Museums. “The contractor and the architect made the decision to go ahead and completely strip that paint off of the red brick and then go back in and tuckpoint it.
“If you drive by and you see the mansion, the part that has been done on the south side has the exposed red brick, which looks really different than what we had expected in the end,” Wilson said.
The project also entailed replacing all the windows on the south side of the building. But that’s where the work stopped. Nearly all of the project focused on the south wall, while the remaining sides went untouched. The $1.1 million didn’t stretch as far as the city hoped.
“Once you got underneath those areas, you found out there were deeper problems that needed more structural fixes,” Wilson said. “We also had a lot of changes in labor cost as well as building material costs and even how long it took for us to get the building materials, so because of so many different reasons, it did turn out to be a much different project than what we originally envisioned.”
The city could have made the money go further by doing more cosmetic fixes, but Wilson said she didn’t want to waste taxpayers’ money by having to come back 10 years later to do more renovations.
“It may be more important to make that upfront, initial, more expensive investment because it's going to be a better use of our community resources over time,” she said.
However, if the city wants to complete the exterior renovations at the Wyeth-Tootle, it’s going to have to find millions of dollars.
“I don't know that we would be able to do it for the same amount of money because of the extensive amount of work we did,” Miller said. “I'm sure they're going to spend several million dollars to do the rest of the building. But if it’s not done, the building is going to continue to deteriorate.”
