WYETH TOOTLE MANSION

City officials perform a final walkthrough of renovations to the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion. However, only about a fourth of the project was completed.

Unforeseen structural issues have left a planned renovation of the exterior of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion only a quarter finished.

The building, which houses some collections from the St. Joseph Museums, was allocated $1.1 million of city Capital Improvement Program funds for exterior improvements. It's part of $30 million in projects throughout the city that voters approved funding for in 2018.

