Grass and weeds grow alongside Blackwell Road with Pershing Elementary School in the background on Tuesday in St. Joseph. The Capital Improvements Program includes $1 million for new sidewalks at Pershing and Pickett Elementary schools.
Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW
Pickett Elementary School as shown on Tuesday in St. Joseph. The Capital Improvements Program includes $1 million for new sidewalks at Pickett and Pershing Elementary schools.
St. Joseph voters gave a $35 million boost to streets, public safety and other civic needs with overwhelming approval of a half-cent sales tax for capital improvements.
Amid light turnout in Tuesday’s election, just over 82% of voters supported the Capital Improvements Program, or CIP, for another five years. Supporters who gathered at the Hi-Ho bar believe Tuesday’s results represent the highest percentage of voter support since the tax was first passed in 1989.
Voters have extended the CIP seven times since 1989. To Stephen Briggs, an attorney and member of the citizens committee that worked to pass the CIP, the tax’s enduring success is due to a simple formula.
“Like I said, tell the voters what you’re going to do,” Briggs said. “The city keeps its promises.”
This version of the tax will provide $35 million for 23 projects, plus another $5 million for 12 items on a supplemental list if funding allows.
The biggest share goes to the St. Joseph Fire Department, which will receive $4.2 million to replace the South Side fire station. The SJFD also gets $3.1 million to renovate the Downtown fire headquarters and $1.7 million for a new ladder truck.
A 24-member citizens committee met in the spring to come up with the project list, which also needed an OK from the city council before being placed on the ballot.
Committee members believed a South Side fire station would help the measure at the polls, but the project list was crafted to appeal to all parts of the city.
“I think our committee did a great job up lining up some projects that the community can get behind,” said Steve McCamy, the chairman of the citizens committee.
The tax provides $5 million for bathroom and heating and cooling improvements at the Civic Arena, $3.5 million for sidewalks, curbs and gutters on Cook Road and $1.4 million for 911 system upgrades and police body cameras.
The tax targets infrastructure, like an expansion of the Eastowne Business Park, and amenities like pickleball courts on 22nd Street and carpeting and seating at the Missouri Theater.
About 10% of voters turned out at Tuesday’s election, which also featured a marijuana tax on the Buchanan County ballot. The 82% support for the CIP eclipsed past elections, when the tax gained 73% approval in 2018, 73% in 2012 and 77% in 2008.
“It’s pretty exciting to have that much of the people behind you who voted for the CIP in St. Joseph,” McCamy said. “It’s been a successful program for a long time.”
With the CIP extension, St. Joseph’s general sales tax rate remains at 9.7%. That includes 4.225% in state tax, 3.875% city tax and a 1.6% county tax.
