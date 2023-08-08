Voters approve CIP extension
St. Joseph voters gave a $35 million boost to streets, public safety and other civic needs with overwhelming approval of a half-cent sales tax for capital improvements.

Amid light turnout in Tuesday’s election, just over 82% of voters supported the Capital Improvements Program, or CIP, for another five years. Supporters who gathered at the Hi-Ho bar believe Tuesday’s results represent the highest percentage of voter support since the tax was first passed in 1989.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

