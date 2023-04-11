CIP meeting

Members of a citizen's advisory committee vote on which projects to include in an upcoming Capital Improvements Program tax. The city is set to hold a CIP election in August.

A final version of an upcoming capital improvements tax is beginning to take shape.

A citizen's advisory committee met Tuesday at City Hall to hammer out a list of projects to place before voters in a Capital Improvements Program tax that's expected to go on the August ballot. The half-cent sales tax is typically renewed every five years and funds infrastructure improvements, public safety, civic facilities and parks.

