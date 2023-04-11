A final version of an upcoming capital improvements tax is beginning to take shape.
A citizen's advisory committee met Tuesday at City Hall to hammer out a list of projects to place before voters in a Capital Improvements Program tax that's expected to go on the August ballot. The half-cent sales tax is typically renewed every five years and funds infrastructure improvements, public safety, civic facilities and parks.
This year would be no different, with the committee leaning toward funding for fire stations, police equipment, parks and roads and sidewalks across the city.
"We've done our best to take into account that we'd like to have something in every part of the city," said Steve McCamy, the chairman of the committee. "I think we've done a pretty good job of spreading it around the city."
The committee is looking to advance $35 million in projects, plus a $5 million supplemental list, for the city council's approval in May. Voters would make the final determination on the half-cent sales tax, which has generally won at the polls with more than 70% approval since the late 1980s.
The committee's top priorities included a new South Side fire station at $4.2 million, renovation and expansion to the Downtown fire headquarters at $3.1 million, Civic Arena HVAC improvements at $3 million, a $500,000 upgrade to the 911 phone system, $1 million for sidewalks near St. Joseph schools, $2 million for Civic Arena bathrooms, $3 million for the Eastowne Business Park, a $1.7 million ladder truck for the Fire Department, $950,000 for police body cameras and $1.5 million in grounds improvements around Civic Center Park.
Committee members debated the value of providing significant funding for police, fire and parks projects given that voters already approved separate taxes geared for law enforcement salaries, public safety and the city's parks department. McCamy said the police tax, passed last year, was meant to address salary issues more than capital needs.
He said the goal of the tax is not just to spread it around geographically but also to use the money to benefit a wide variety of projects, from expensive fire equipment to pickleball courts at Corby Park, carpeting and seating at the Missouri Theater and improvements to Cook Road.
"The things we put on this CIP project are things that they just couldn't fund," McCamy said. "A lot of these projects, they're hard to get your arms around and make them a wow factor. But they're important to our community. We've spent a lot of time making sure we've got a good balance."
McCamy said the committee will meet next Tuesday to go over the list one more time before advancing it to the city council.
