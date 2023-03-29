Members of the citizen's advisory committee on the Capital Improvements Program met Tuesday to discuss which projects to place on a tax proposal in August. The city proposes a renewal of the tax every five years.
Members of a citizen's advisory committee spent the last week listening to descriptions of how a future capital improvements tax would benefit public safety, parks, roads or public buildings.
It's uplifting stuff, but now comes the harder part. The committee must decide what winds up on the cutting room floor before St. Joseph citizens decide on another five-year renewal of the half-cent Capital Improvements Program tax. That vote is expected to occur in August.
"We've got a lot of really great projects," said Steve McCamy, chairman of the citizen's advisory committee. "All of them are important and everybody had a lot of good input. Once we get down to the list, we'll figure out what kind of number we're at."
The committee has 71 projects to consider, a number that, in terms of total cost, would far exceed the $32 million or $33 million that the tax is expected to generate over a five-year period. On Tuesday, the committee used dry erase boards to give an early, up-or-down vote on general preferences. None of the decisions were final.
"Let's say we come up with $40 million or $45 million or $50 million," McCamy said. "We've got to come back and then we'll have to cull that number down south. How can get closer to where we need to be?"
The committee showed a general preference for some high-profile public safety items that were a top priority for their perspective departments: a new fire station to replace No. 10 on the South Side and an update to the 911 system in order to maintain call functionality in future emergencies. The committee also signaled support for a new HVAC system at Civic Arena and sidewalk improvements in front of the Patee Market Health Center.
One item that generated plenty of discussion was $950,000 for police body cameras. Chief David Hart put body cameras on his list but didn't make it a top priority, noting the high cost of a system that would have adequate data storage. He said it's also important, if the city chooses to pursue body cameras, to have a system that turns on automatically when police arrive at a tense situation. Otherwise, an officer could forget to activate the system in the heat of the moment.
All of that means the system could be expensive enough to crowd out other priorities, but Hart maintains that he's in favor of body cams if that's what the community wants.
"At the end of the day, we work for the community and our priorities are their priorities," he said. "It always comes down to cost. It's a huge expense for the community."
Committee members were more enthusiastic and added body cams to a tentative list of projects that its members support.
"I see this as a good thing perception-wise," Scott Meierhoffer said at the meeting. "I think it helps."
Some committee members floated the possibility of the new police tax paying for a portion of body cams, a suggestion that seemed to make City Manager Bryan Carter uncomfortable.
He said voters were promised a tax that would be used to add staff to the police department and replace some existing equipment, like police vehicles. He said new equipment was not the intent.
