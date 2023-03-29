Community members weigh capital improvements tax projects
Video play button

Members of a citizen's advisory committee spent the last week listening to descriptions of how a future capital improvements tax would benefit public safety, parks, roads or public buildings.

It's uplifting stuff, but now comes the harder part. The committee must decide what winds up on the cutting room floor before St. Joseph citizens decide on another five-year renewal of the half-cent Capital Improvements Program tax. That vote is expected to occur in August.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.