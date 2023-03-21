CIP committee begins to consider projects
A citizens committee has started meetings to consider recommendations for a future Capital Improvements Program tax.

A 17-member project review committee heard presentations Tuesday night from the city police, fire, health and parks departments on proposed expenditures from the half-cent sales tax. Since the late 1980s, voters have approved the CIP every five years to fund everything from fire stations and police equipment to street resurfacing and improvements to parks facilities.

