CIP committee begins to consider projects

Interim Police Chief David Hart, standing, discusses funding priorities for a future Capital Improvements Program tax. Hart told a committee the department's top priority would be a $1.1 million upgrade to the 911 phone system.
A citizens committee has started meetings to consider recommendations for a future Capital Improvements Program tax.
A 17-member project review committee heard presentations Tuesday night from the city police, fire, health and parks departments on proposed expenditures from the half-cent sales tax. Since the late 1980s, voters have approved the CIP every five years to fund everything from fire stations and police equipment to street resurfacing and improvements to parks facilities.
The committee will be tasked with whittling 70 proposals worth more than $80 million into a package of about $35 million in infrastructure upgrades.
"We're trying to prioritize the projects," said Steve McCamy, who was named chairman of the project review committee. "We've got about $35 (million) to $37 million to figure out what we're going to do with it. We've got far more projects than that. We're trying to look at all the projects available from city services, make sure we look at all different parts of the city."
Fire Chief Kenny Cordonnier listed his department's top priority as a replacement to Station 10 at 101 Illinois Ave. That project would cost $4.2 million.
"This is the last of our stations that had horses," Cordonnier said. The department also requested renovation and expansion of Downtown fire headquarters, a new truck 7 for Downtown, a new maintenance facility, a new pumper truck, replacement of the HVAC system at three stations and completion of the Emergency Operations Center at Station 8.
The police department is seeking a 911 system upgrade as well as a new evidence processing and storage facility, evidence drying cabinets and a new special response unit van. He also floated the possibility of body cameras for $950,000, plus about $280,000 a year for annual data storage.
The parks department requested an emergency generator at Civic Arena as a high-priority item. Other requests included HVAC improvements at Civic Arena, a parks greenhouse, renovation of ponds and bridges and Fairview Golf Course and a new scoreboard at Heritage Park.
The requests do not mean they will get funded. The committee will present a list of final recommendations to the city council before a CIP renewal is placed on the August ballot.
The committee may hear about public works requests at Thursday's meeting.
