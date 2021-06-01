The price of some chlorine products has shot up exponentially across the country during the past several months.

A couple of factors are attributed to the increase in price and tighter quantity available. One is an influx of pool purchases during the coronavirus pandemic. Several local pool shops said that the increase in products being sold last summer was noticeable.

The second issue is a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana at was hit by Hurricane Laura a year ago.

Chlorine tablets are a necessity for pool owners who use them as disinfectants. However, at St. Joseph's public pools the shortage isn't impacting the timeline for opening this summer.

“Our chlorine is in a liquid form and it is sodium hypochlorite that we put in on a regular basis throughout the course of a regular day,” St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said. “It is still available. That product is not a problem to get, the supply and the cost has maintained stability.”

A 20-pound bucket of chlorine tablets at Leslie’s, a pool supply business, costs about $125 while a four-pack of liquid chlorine costs only $25. A message on the company's website said customers are restricted to just one bucket of tablets due to the demand for them.

If the supply of liquid chlorine becomes an issue, the parks department has a plan in place, Kempf said.

“We have been told by some of the suppliers that they are struggling to find employees and deliveries have been challenging and we may even have to consider picking up the chemicals ourselves from a warehouse,” Kempf said. “We are not going to affect pool operation because of delivery troubles.”

The prices of liquid chlorine not being sky-high is a relief to Kempf.

“Cost of products and services can always be a challenge for government entities because of the set budget," he said. "You don’t have the ability to go over the budget unless the city council approves.”

Public pools are set to open on Saturday, June 5, in St. Joseph remaining closed last summer due to budget and COVID concerns.

“It is nice to be back and open the pools,” Kempf said.