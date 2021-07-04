A plan is in the works to bring a Children’s Discovery Center to Downtown St. Joseph.
According to a booklet from the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, the 35,000- to 50,000-square-foot center would include 15 to 18 core exhibits, traveling exhibit space, birth to 18 month-old space, a rooftop exploratorium, a gift shop and a cafe. There also would be rental space and daily programs for children and adults.
The project would be a private-and-public-funded center with dollars from the American Rescue Plan being put aside to help finance it. An exact location for the center has not been picked, and a total cost for the project hasn’t been determined.
Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said that the county is receiving $16.8 million from the American Rescue Plan and is setting aside close to $4 million for the center. Sawyer said he believes the project invests in the future youth of St. Joseph and the Downtown community.
“We (commissioners) feel like if from what we have seen with this Children’s Discovery Center it could be a real difference-maker in the community,” Sawyer said.
The City of St. Joseph also is looking to fund a portion of the center with money from its allotment of the American Rescue Plan. The city received almost $40 million from the plan and has a committee meeting weekly to designate what projects will be voted on by the council to get the funds.
City Manager Bryan Carter said the center would be within the American Rescue Plan’s parameters of the long-term projects that could help revitalize the city.
“The Children’s Discovery Center could have a long-term impact for the community, both for our residents that are currently there but also for prospective residents and for those residents who right now might be working in St. Joseph but are commuting from the northern parts of Kansas City,” he said. “Plus it’s going to be an attraction that would bring families from all around the surrounding area in St. Joseph.”
Mosaic Life Care Foundation officials declined to discuss the project as they are waiting for their board to greenlight it.
Several companies and organizations already have written letters in support of the project, including Nor-Am, Gray Manufacturing, the Ladies Union Benevolent Association, Missouri Western State University, Northwest Missouri State University and the St. Joseph Community Alliance.
“We know kids have the opportunity to go to Kansas City and go to other communities to see science centers or discovery centers like this, but we also know there’s a lot of kids in this region and area that don’t have that opportunity,” Sawyer said.
The project would be headed by M. Catton & Co., which has constructed many regional museums and interactive centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.