St. Joseph Voices of Courage Child Advocacy

Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, discusses the impact of a proposed sex trafficking law in Missouri. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The Missouri House of Representatives is looking to tighten laws surrounding the trafficking of minors after approval of an initial bill by legislators.

The proposed bill by state Rep. Jeff Coleman would modify the offense of “enticing a child,” which currently defines a victim as a child younger than 15 years old, but the legislation would increase this age to 17.

