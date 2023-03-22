The Missouri House of Representatives is looking to tighten laws surrounding the trafficking of minors after approval of an initial bill by legislators.
The proposed bill by state Rep. Jeff Coleman would modify the offense of “enticing a child,” which currently defines a victim as a child younger than 15 years old, but the legislation would increase this age to 17.
Data from the World Population Review shows that Missouri is ranked fourth in U.S. human trafficking per 100,000 people, with 4.3 cases per 100,000.
The age of consent in Missouri is 17 years old, which is why they can’t be included in this law, according to representatives, but local officials have concerns about the bill not including 17-year-olds.
“It needs to be understood that children cannot consent to sex acts with adults,” said Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center in St. Joseph. “Raising the age limit to 17 is a great place to start when it comes to children and their ability to consent because there are many reasons why 17-year-olds should still be considered a minor in this instance.”
Birdsell said that even if 17-year-olds think they are adults, their brains have still not fully developed, and this impacts their ability to make safe decisions.
“There’s a lot of different reasons why 17 can be considered not old enough,” Birdsell said. “They just aren’t at the age where they can make such a huge life decision for themselves. We don’t let our children cross the road without teaching them how to safely do so, so we certainly want to make sure that we don’t let adults coerce children into these awful situations when they are clearly unable to make those decisions in a smart way on their own.”
Birdsell said this bill is a good start to changing the impact of sex trafficking in our community, but even so, parents should make sure they are taking the time to communicate safe practices with their children.
“It’s tough because a lot of parents, especially those with older children, didn’t have social media to the extent children have now so it can be difficult to know what’s out there on the internet,” Birdsell said. “But perpetrators are very good at what they do, and they do it all day, so please communicate with kids who are using social media and other online platforms.”
The bill currently needs one more vote from the House before it officially moves to the Senate.
