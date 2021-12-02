The city of St. Joseph is looking to buy a property on Eighth Street to expand the fire department headquarters, but it comes with some environmental concerns.
A sign attached to the green facade of the building reads, “Conditions at this site may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health or the environment.”
The building has gone through the Buchanan County tax sale process and is now held by the county trustee. The company that previously owned the building is St. Joseph Properties, LLC.
According to documents from the Missouri Secretary of State, St. Joseph Properties was formed by William Garvey, the president of HPI Products, Inc. St. Joseph Properties’ registered office is 222 Sylvanie St., HPI’s main building that is still being used for operation.
St. Joseph Properties owns about seven buildings throughout town, including the one at 408 S. Eighth St. that the city is trying to acquire. According to a consent decree between the Environmental Protection Agency, the Attorney General of Missouri, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, HPI Products, Inc., St. Joseph Properties, LLC and William Garvey, these buildings have been used to store chemicals manufactured by HPI.
Both the environmental concerns and the federal orders and lawsuits have made the acquisition of the property complicated.
“We're actually working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to make sure that the city can acquire that property in a way that it can economically clean it up and put it to productive use,” St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources filed a complaint in December 2008 stating that HPI and William Garvey violated numerous environmental laws through improper storage and disposal of chemicals. That federal lawsuit is still ongoing.
One year ago, the city filed its own lawsuit against HPI.
“The city filed an injunctive lawsuit against HPI Products, Inc. to prohibit them from operating the plant at 222 Sylvanie, in large part because they don't have an operating permit that's required for discharge to the sewer system,” Carter said.
That city lawsuit is now on hold to await a court order in the federal case. The order, which could appoint a receiver and freeze HPI’s assets, was filed in June.
“EPA and the Department of Justice are seeking the appointment of a receiver that would essentially take over management of HPI Products, Inc.,” Carter said. “At that point, that receiver would ultimately determine how to handle the situation, if they go on as an operating business or if they wind it down.”
HPI opposes the motion and states in a legal document that it has “made reasonable and considerable efforts towards compliance,” including depositing money in an escrow account and submitting revised environmental data and plans to the EPA.
Lawyers for the defendant, HPI, said that as long as production operation continues, it will have the money to comply with the consent decree orders. They said if a temporary receiver is appointed, it won’t have the funds to comply.
The EPA, in support of the motion, said that HPI has failed to comply with the consent decree and has only done the minimum required.
While the government waits for the court order and HPI continues to produce chemicals, the city is seeing what it can do with the hazardous building on Eighth Street.
“The property has some environmental issues, so there are limits on what can economically be done with it,” Carter said.
The EPA has conducted environmental assessments at the property and found no significant chemical concerns. The underground conditions, however, are unknown. For this reason, the city would demolish the building and cover it with a parking lot.
“We want to be sure that we do it in a way that doesn't expose the city to liability for future cleanup, particularly for underground conditions that may exist on that property,” Carter said.
