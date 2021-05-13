The results are in for the Buchanan County government's first employee survey.
In response to the survey, some employees said women were passed over for promotions, while others said leadership in the sprawling organization was receptive to new ideas.
"I think officeholders/leaders/managers need training on sexual discrimination (and) hostile work environment," one employee said. "It is not uncommon for men to get special treatment and unfair promotions."
Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County's presiding commissioner, told News-Press NOW he's never seen or experienced any sexual discrimination in his two years as the top official.
"I think that every organization can work on trying to be as fair to male and female as possible," Sawyer said. "I personally have have have not witnessed anybody talk about, you know, trying to promote a person because of the fact that they're male or female."
The survey was wide ranging, covering questions about compensation and salary, training and culture.
"I feel like the county is pretty good about change/improvement. I feel like they listen to ideas from employees on ideas for change," one employee wrote.
The survey was not broken down by department. Sawyer said leadership feared individual employees would be identified because certain section of the courthouse only have two employees.
Sawyer described a feeling of "silos" in the survey responses, where several employees felt the various departments operate individually.
Some 13 elected officials makeup the courthouse, handling tasks from administering accounts for the mentally unfit to repairing roads and collecting taxes.
Sawyer acknowledged the human resources department, which dispersed the survey, has limited ability to enforce policies against the elected officials.
Those officials, like the the assessor and treasurer, don't directly answer to the county commissioners because they are independently elected. However, employees under each of those officials are on the same insurance plan and mostly work in the same building.
Some employees expressed frustration with the appearance and behavior of the officials at the courthouse.
"We're in the process of updating our employee policy manual," Sawyer said. "And that's just really to make sure that if employees do have concerns that there's a clear path for them, whether it's through human resources (or) ultimately through me, whatever that needs to be."
According to Missouri statute, the prosecuting attorney of a county may seek a court order to remove an officeholder who doesn't devote proper time to an office, or if an officeholder commits neglect or fraud.
"It's hard to tell who your boss is," one employee wrote. "Commissioners, HR can never seem to answer questions."
Sawyer hopes the survey, which he intends to issue annually, will give the county government a baseline on employee satisfaction. In addition to the written answers, employees were able to choose from an agree, neutral or disagree option that was collated.
For example, 53 respondents agreed when asked if their job utilized their skills, while 18 disagreed.
"If you have a cohesive, happy workforce, your public notices that and so that's one of the things that we're trying to accomplish," Sawyer said.
