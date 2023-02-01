St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce kicks off new beautification program

An iconic television commercial from the 1970s showed a noble Native American shedding tears at the sight of a beautiful landscape besmirched by trash.

Natalie Redmond isn't shedding tears, but she, too, would like to see something done about the appearance of some parts of our city.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.