An iconic television commercial from the 1970s showed a noble Native American shedding tears at the sight of a beautiful landscape besmirched by trash.
Natalie Redmond isn't shedding tears, but she, too, would like to see something done about the appearance of some parts of our city.
In efforts to enhance the beauty of St. Joseph, the Chamber of Commerce is launching a new "Adopt-A-Block" program.
“So if there's ever been a neighborhood that you've driven by and you think, ‘Somebody should clean up this neighborhood,' maybe it should be you,” said Redmond, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce president & CEO. “Maybe your family, church program or your business could come together and adopt a block. The idea behind that is you adopt a block for a year and you can define what that looks like. We have resources with the city where we can help provide trash service and safety vests.”
Redmond said they decided to look for a beautification program after a survey showed many residents were dissatisfied with the appearance of St. Joseph.
“We were looking at the community survey and some of the things that the community found of value was community appearance,” Redmond said. “In the last survey, 63% of our community felt that our community appearance was not acceptable and that was down significantly.”
Redmond said the chamber's government relations committee brainstormed ways to create more pride in the appearance of the beyond programs already in place.
“So we want to change that,” Redmond said. “We want to challenge people to adopt a block, get involved to beautify St. Joe and make an impact in our community. That's a small thing that we can do to make St. Joseph more beautiful.”
Program participants have the freedom to pick the location of their project as well as how often they put in work.
“We feel like it should be up to the person adopting that block and so we really want that to be driven by the person adopting the block,” Redmond said. “We want folks to get involved and adopt a block so it can be close to their business if need be. We're hoping that they'll commit to doing it for a year, whatever that looks like to them. We don't have any time requirements.”
The chamber collaborated with Missouri American Water, Cintas and Gray Manufacturing to test the program ahead of the launch.
“We did a trial run this fall and the before and after pictures were amazing,” Redmond said. “They picked a neighborhood close to their businesses. They took down dead trees, they cleaned up an old park and they really just got in and had a lot of fun with it. It's a great way for team building with your team or your business and it's really a great quick give back to the community.”
Shaylynn Burnham, who works in specialist operations with Missouri American Water, said being part of the Adopt-A-Block effort was an amazing experience.
"It was successful, it was team building and the relationships that were established through was unlike any other event that we have ever held," Burnham said. "We had 50-plus volunteers from all three businesses. We got to meet new neighbors and new customers and that was wonderful."
Through the Adopt-A-Block program, all three businesses were able to clean up the areas around Old Deer Park and even provide some upgrades.
"Cintas actually added a volleyball net to Catherine Park," Burnham said. "We were able to add some mulch to the swings and we replaced the picnic tables back there. It was so fun to watch three different businesses work together. We looked like we had been friends and fellow employees for forever."
Burnham said she would recommend this program to anyone who wants to make a difference in the community.
"It gives you a sense of pride," Burnham said. "Customers are at the center of everything that we do and now to be able to go out to our community, which is our customers and give back. It's just the people we got to know and the relationships we got to develop that is just timeless."
Those interested in being part of the program can go to imaginestjoseph2040.com/ to sign up, Redmond said.
“We just want you to adopt a block and try to make St. Joseph a more beautiful place to live,” she said.
