Mid-Buchanan seniors, from left, Ben Pugh, Kara Harmon, Kaylie Yates and Corban Springs, talk with Principal Allison Atkinson as their high school career draws to a close. Of the four students, only Pugh says he’s certain he’s going to remain in Buchanan County.
For the St. Joseph area, the recipe for population growth remains about as elusive as the fountain of youth.
After St. Joseph lost population in the 2020 Census, the latest government updates indicate that the exodus has only accelerated. A recent census estimate puts the population loss at 2.2% in Buchanan County from 2020 to 2022. That’s on top of a 2.9% slide from 2010 to 2020 for the St. Joseph metro area’s largest county. Andrew County, also part of the St. Joseph metro area, saw its population drop 0.7% from 2020 to 2022.
John Josendale isn’t the first St. Joseph mayor who’s been asked what it’s going to take to get the city growing. Two decades ago, his predecessors might have said, “jobs, jobs, jobs,” but unemployment is down to 2.6%.
A more nuanced response might be needed.
“How do you get people to feel comfortable moving here?” Josendale said. “You do that through amenities. Through a safe environment. Through good schools. Those are the things we’re working on. Those are the kinds of things that improve the atmosphere and give people a sense of excitement.”
Josendale said he believes there’s cause for optimism with a focus on cleaning up streetscapes, talk of a new sports facility and a new effort to enhance vocational and technical training. But population loss can be like a snowball that becomes difficult to reverse after it builds up speed and becomes an avalanche.
The census update ranked Buchanan County third-worst in the state for a total population decline from 2020 to 2022, with a net loss of 1,887. Only St. Louis City, which lost 14,996, and St. Louis County, which shrank by 13,896, saw a larger outflow. In Jackson County, the population fell by 675.
Population loss can become sort of a vicious cycle. People leave an area because it’s small, which only makes it smaller.
At Mid-Buchanan High School, Corban Springs is getting ready to graduate and study music education at Northwest Missouri State University. He said he may come back to the area after college — but he doubts it.
“I feel like there’s just a lack of stuff to do in this place,” he said. “It’s home. It’s always going to be home. But I feel like it’s ... small.”
Springs is the type of young person who a community would love to attract to start growing again. He and other seniors at Mid-Buchanan said they appreciate what their home county has to offer, especially after a recent class trip revealed people in Washington, D.C., to be a bit ruder than those in the Midwest.
Still, when you’re 18 and your whole life is ahead of you, it’s hard to not wonder what’s beyond the horizon.
“I’ve always seen myself as more of an adventurous, I-want-to-see-everything type,” said Kaylie Yates, a senior who plans to attend the University of Mississippi and study pharmacy. “So I feel like I will probably go around to other places after college.”
Kara Harmon, who plans to study nursing, wants to live in the country. She’s just not sure if that means Buchanan County.
“After I finish school and I feel financially stable, I’ll probably move away,” she said. “But not too much city. I like the fresh air. I like mountains, like Colorado. There’s more mountains, there’s more wildlife. It’s just more pretty there.”
Right now Buchanan County is the 14th-largest county in the state, with a population of 82,911. Census estimates show the 15th-ranked county, Cape Girardeau, is gaining fast. That county, located in southeast Missouri, grew its population by 1,192 from 2020 to 2022 and is now only 12 people behind Buchanan County.
How do you fix population loss? It’s a question that has vexed community leaders since 1900, when a puffed-up census count put St. Joseph’s population at 100,000.
“It’s important to look forward,” Josendale said. “People are very optimistic about what can be done. We’re trying to get people to think about where we can go versus thinking about the past and where we’ve been.”
Both Harmon and Yates said they wish St. Joseph offered more options for young people when they were growing up.
“I constantly find myself going to Kansas City for things to do,” Yates said.
They said they don’t dislike Buchanan County. They’re just not sure if there’s enough to pull them back.
“I feel like it’s still home,” Harmon said. “I still love the county.”
