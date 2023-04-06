Mid-Buch kids

Mid-Buchanan seniors, from left, Ben Pugh, Kara Harmon, Kaylie Yates and Corban Springs, talk with Principal Allison Atkinson as their high school career draws to a close. Of the four students, only Pugh says he’s certain he’s going to remain in Buchanan County.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

For the St. Joseph area, the recipe for population growth remains about as elusive as the fountain of youth.

After St. Joseph lost population in the 2020 Census, the latest government updates indicate that the exodus has only accelerated. A recent census estimate puts the population loss at 2.2% in Buchanan County from 2020 to 2022. That’s on top of a 2.9% slide from 2010 to 2020 for the St. Joseph metro area’s largest county. Andrew County, also part of the St. Joseph metro area, saw its population drop 0.7% from 2020 to 2022.

