Discussions surrounding the smoking ban at the St. Jo Frontier Casino are over after there wasn’t enough support among the St. Joseph City Council.
City Councilman PJ Kovac has tried to ban smoking at the casino for months. His first effort was in October during the pandemic, after he said smoking caused the virus to spread. He tabled those discussions when the City Council moved to virtual meetings.
He said he brought up the issue again because it is unhealthy, despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are declining.
“It’s hypocrisy on the council’s part because they are worried about the revenue,” Kovac said. “They don’t care about the health of the employees or the customers that go there.”
Multiple advocates from organizations that promote smoke-free environments listed the health implications second-hand smoking can cause, including effects to the lungs and heart.
Managers from the casino were also at the meeting and said they have a non-smoking floor, but it has a fraction of the games the smoking section does.
They also said implementing a smoking ban at the casino would lead to a competitive disadvantage and a loss of customers and revenue. Kovac disagrees.
“Bar owners and the restaurants, they all thought they were going to close shop, and actually, it improved their business,” Kovac said. “It would be the same here.”
In 2014, there was a ballot proposition to ban smoking indoors everywhere in St. Joseph except the casino. That proposition narrowly passed with about 52% approval.
Tonight, Kovac wanted to add an initiative on the ballot to ban smoking at the casino. But five councilmembers said they disagreed and two wanted to see the ballot language first (one was absent from the meeting).
Revenue from the casino is a major driver for the city. In the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, the city is expected to make about $754,000 in the gaming initiatives fund. The casino is a large money maker for this fund, which leaves the city council hesitant to implement any significant changes.
“The last time it came up with the council, they were worried about the revenue,” Kovac said. “They said it was unhealthy for every business in town, but for some reason, because of the revenue, it wasn’t unhealthy for our casino.”
Since Kovac couldn’t gain any support from the council, he is dropping the smoking ban at the casino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.