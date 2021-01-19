When Gary Edwards resigned Friday due to family health issues, he personally recommended Bryan Carter to take over as acting city manager.
As the city attorney, Carter is aware of the many projects on the city’s docket, making for an easier transition.
“I've been in a legal department for nine years, and I've been the city attorney for five years, so I have quite a bit of experience already in the various projects and programs that the city has going on,” Carter said. “On a limited basis, it'll be an easier transition to get us through to the next city manager.”
While the St. Joseph City Council was surprised by Edwards’ unexpected resignation, they unanimously voted to name Carter the acting city manager — a vote of faith for the fourth city manager in the last year.
“The City of St. Joseph is indeed lucky to have someone of the caliber of Bryan Carter to step in as acting and eventual interim city manager,” said city councilman Marty Novak via email. “As city attorney, Bryan has the scope of knowledge needed of what’s going on as he’s called upon to manage the city’s business on an interim basis. He has the council’s confidence and support.”
The council will vote Monday to officially name Carter the interim city manager.
To balance his roles as both city attorney and interim manager, Carter will have to change routines, designating city attorney tasks to other employees in the department.
“It does shift some priorities,” Carter said. “I’m going to have to do a little bit more delegating of responsibilities within the legal department and have some of the other attorneys in the office take on some of the responsibilities that I would ordinarily take on. But with our leadership team within the city, I'm confident we'll be able to proceed just fine.”
When Edwards resigned he complimented the strength of all the different departments within the city. Now with two jobs to juggle, Bryan will have to rely on these departments to take the lead on multiple projects.
“There's that independence and that strength in each department that will keep everything going,” Edwards said after his resignation. “In addition to that, bringing forward and pushing forward the projects that require immediate attention and our large projects, such as I-229 and others.”
McMurray said the city hopes to hire a new city manager in three months. During that short time, Carter wants to move forward with the current projects to make the transition for the new city manager as seamless as possible.
“I really want to make sure that we continue pushing the council's objectives forward,” Carter said. “Make sure that the flow of information between staff and council functions well, and that when the next new city manager does come on board, they can transition in smoothly, and that we won't have lost any time or efficiency.”