Bryan Carter officially was approved as St. Joseph’s city manager after the council unanimously voted to authorize an employment agreement during the council meeting Monday.
Carter was named interim after Gary Edwards resigned in January. About a month ago during a special meeting, the council voted to forgo the search and name Carter the new city manager. Monday’s vote makes that decision official. His annual salary will be $169,000.
“Every time you turn around, he’s working either here or at his house,” said City Councilman Gary Roach. “I’m just glad that we got a guy like him.”
Carter recently led city staff and the council through multiple fiscal year 2022 budget meetings. He also has spent a lot of time on what now is the park system sales tax — formally the Krug Park Amphitheater project.
Speaking of the Krug Park Amphitheater project, City Councilman Madison Davis made a motion to terminate the city’s contract with ASM Global, the venue and event management company, for consulting services regarding the amphitheater.
The current contract is $25,000 a month through August. The council unanimously agreed to end the contract. Carter said the city will have to provide a month’s payment to end terms with ASM Global, although this could be negotiated by the city.
“Why should we spend $25,000 a month when we know we’re not going to do anything with it at this point? I’m stressing ‘at this point,’ because it could come up again before my term is up, and if it does, I’m going to be in favor of studying it,” Roach said.
Another formality included the council unanimously approving the execution of an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury for the $39.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act relief funds.
These funds can be used toward households, businesses and nonprofits that were economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is taking applications for these funds.
“I just hope that we get some good applicants in and go with it,” Roach said. “I’m in favor of just letting staff make the decision. I don’t see why we should form a committee, but that’s just me. We’ll see how far we get.”
Other notable bills and resolutions that passed:
Corby Pond restoration
The council unanimously approved a $836,757 contract with Scott Gann Construction for the Corby Pond restoration project. This includes dredging the pond to allow more storage and prevent problems at the wastewater treatment plant.
County and city street work
The council unanimously approved an execution of a cooperative payback agreement for road construction with Buchanan County and a reimbursement agreement with Greystone Partners to accept $421,647.89 for street improvements. This is to work on streets that are both in the city and county jurisdictions. It is of no additional cost to the city.
Bulletproof vests
The council unanimously approved a $7,293 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice for bulletproof vests for the police department.
New animal shelter renovations
The council unanimously approved a $20,000 donation from the Petco Love Lifesaving Impact Award for renovations to the new animal shelter.
Airport plow trucks
The purchase of two used plow trucks was unanimously approved by the council for $97,300 to be used at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
