Candidates lined up outside the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning for the first official day of filing for next year's municipal elections.
For the last month, potential candidates have been gathering the signatures needed to run for office from citizens throughout town. Mayoral and at-large City Council candidates need at least 250 signatures, while those running for a council district seat need 75 names from residents in their area. The city's municipal judge position also is up for election.
“When you go to get the signatures, you get kind of a feel for where it's going to go, or you hope it's going to go, and it's been very positive at this point,” said John Josendale, a mayoral candidate. “With people excited about the election, I think people want to see some change, and they're looking forward to meeting the candidates, so it's good to get out and meet the people.”
But even for incumbents, this election just feels different. The change of council districts is a big part of that. Russell Moore is the councilman for District 5, which will be no longer in 2022. Instead, he had to file for District 4. He’s running again because he said there is more work to be done.
“There's a few other things I still want to take care of and address,” he said. "That would be streets and I want to keep the sewer rates down. Right now that’s primary for me, but public safety is still number one.”
Although not everyone who has pulled a petition will file, this election is expected to be crowded, especially in the District 2 and at-large races.
“There's a good group that are interested, which is good, and I applaud that,” said Brenda Blessing, an incumbent at-large council candidate. “I applaud that people want to get involved and get engaged and get back with their community.”
The benefit of filing on the first day is candidates draw numbers to pick where their name will appear on the ballot. For example, Josendale picked number 5, so if every other mayoral candidate files on the first day, Josendale will be the last person to decide where his name is on the ballot. But if he is the only mayoral candidate to file Tuesday, he will have the first choice.
But for some candidates, like Aaron Armstrong, who is running for the District 2 council seat, that’s not important.
“I don't know anything about the other people running. I don't know anything about them,” Armstrong said. “But I know who I am. I know what I believe in, which is putting my own boots on the ground and face-to-face communication with the residents and the community.”
A total of 31 people have pulled petitions and 13 candidates filed Tuesday, which is just the beginning of a long election season.
The candidates who filed Tuesday for the mayor race were Gary Wilkinson, Gary Lewis and Josendale. Both municipal judge candidates, Terri Lowden and Ted Elo, filed. Kenton Randolph, Carl Jennings and Blessing filed for at-large council. Taylor Crouse and Armstrong filed for District 2 council. Andrew Trout was the lone candidate to file for District 3 council. Michael Grimm and Moore filed for District 4 council. No one filed Tuesday for District 1 council.
“Now the work begins,” Blessing said.
