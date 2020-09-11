Four finalists for St Joseph's open city manager position made their pitches to the public on Friday during a question-and-answer period inside the City Council chamber.
Gary Edwards, the current city manager of Aransas, Texas; Doug Gerber, current deputy city manager of Topeka, Kansas; Thomas Hutka, current director of public works for Broward County, Florida; and Jeff Pederson, current city administrator for Flandreau, South Dakota, are the finalists.
Each candidate besides Hutka agreed to be interviewed for this story.
"I have strong Missouri ties and that's very important," Edwards said. "And simply dealing with people and (driving) economic development, bringing businesses and industries into a community, that's something I could do."
Edwards' resume includes stops in several Missouri cities, including Sedalia and Moberly.
Gerber told News-Press NOW he applied for the job in St. Joseph because the city of Topeka eliminated several positions, including his last post.
"The depth and breadth of experience (I have), particularly in a city similar to St. Joe and some of the same issues and concerns with opportunities and challenges," Gerber said. "I think that makes me pretty well qualified."
Pederson said he has experience ranging from his current post as a city administrator of a small town in South Dakota to larger cities like Paducah, Kentucky, where he served as city manager.
"I think my experience in dynamic communities ranging up in population to 50,000 (sets me apart)," Pederson said. "And I've always been a city manager, I've never been an assistant, so I've always been the person on point."
Hutka's resume lists consulting experience with cities like Dallas, Texas, and South Bend, Indiana.
Candidates told News-Press NOW no timeline on the next steps in the hiring process was given to them. St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally has been acting as city manager after the departure of former City Manager Bruce Woody.
The city council is set to meet on Monday at 4 p.m. to consider the candidates.