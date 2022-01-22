It isn’t an international hub, but Rosecrans Memorial Airport still buzzes with activity as giant C-130s and smaller prop planes use the runway on a cold, sunny afternoon.
Safety is the top priority regardless of the size of the aircraft or the airport. All of those in the aviation industry took note last weekend when major airlines expressed concerns about new 5G wireless technology potentially interfering with critical airplane instruments.
“This is all pretty new information,” said Abe Forney, the general manager at Rosecrans. “If the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the airlines are concerned about it, then I know that the other pilots are going to start taking notice. I think it’s good that they’re looking into it.”
Forney said he knows of no immediate risk for the 30,000 flight operations every year at Rosecrans, a number that includes takeoffs, landings and missed approaches. But those in the aviation industry, and those who watch it, were taken aback when safety concerns emerged just days before the scheduled rollout of C-Band 5G service. AT&T and Verizon spent $80 billion to acquire the wireless spectrum needed to operate superfast 5G networks.
The spectrum, while intangible, isn’t created out of thin air. It’s a finite resource, meaning that the signal from 5G towers — but not individual phone users — could interfere with radio altimeters that help planes find the runway when visibility is low.
“This is something that should have been taken care of a long time ago,” said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri. “It isn’t something that just popped up.”
Graves, of Tarkio, Missouri, is the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, with a district that includes both Rosecrans and Kansas City International Airport. He’s also a pilot who knows that any potential disruption of aircraft equipment has to be taken seriously.
“Obviously, if it’s clear weather, you’re going to be able to make a visual approach,” he said. “But if it’s an instrument approach, it’s a safety concern.”
Chief executives of major airlines and cargo carriers issued a warning last weekend that the 5G frequencies could compromise safety or lead to a large number of flight delays. The two telecom companies agreed to delay 5G deployment near some airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration listed KCI as one of nearly 90 commercial airports with an adequate buffer zone to allow low-visibility approaches. The agency said radio altimeters have been cleared for usage near 5G towers for 78% of the U.S. commercial fleet.
Graves expressed confidence that the FAA will be able to solve the problem in a way that allows 5G service but also guarantees safety near airports. In France, the safety concerns were addressed with lower-power antennae that tilted downward.
“We need to make sure that there’s nothing impeding navigation and those approaches,” Graves said. “It’s vitally important.”
The questions surrounding 5G might serve as a reminder that St. Joseph isn’t expected to be at the tip of the spear when it comes to accessing this new technology.
The St. Joseph City Council discussed permitting requirements for new 5G towers in 2018. More than three years later, the technology that strikes immediate fear for airlines remains more of a distant concept for St. Joseph.
“The city has not received anything from any carrier,” Clint Thompson, the city’s director of planning and community development, said in an email.
