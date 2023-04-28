City buses (copy)

City buses pull into the transfer station near Downtown St. Joseph.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

An alert observer would notice something different when driving past City Hall in St. Joseph.

Bus drivers are no longer picketing in front of City Hall. That's because the Amalgamated Transit Union, which began picketing in late March, agreed to a new labor contract on April 16.

