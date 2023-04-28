An alert observer would notice something different when driving past City Hall in St. Joseph.
Bus drivers are no longer picketing in front of City Hall. That's because the Amalgamated Transit Union, which began picketing in late March, agreed to a new labor contract on April 16.
"We decided it was in our best interest to accept the proposal," said Gene Ritchheart, president of Local 847, in an email to News-Press NOW. "We did not get what we wanted in wages but overall it was not bad."
The bus drivers do not work for the city government but for Transit Management of St. Joseph, a corporate entity that has a contract to operate the municipal bus service. The city provides funding with local sales tax and federal transit funds.
The last contract offer called for a 6% pay hike in each of the next three years. Local 847 has 42 people in its bargaining unit.
Michelle Schultz, general manager at St. Joseph Transit, said the agreement comes as good news for 1,200 passengers who rely on bus service each day. The drivers had been working without a contract and never went on strike.
"It's very important," Schultz said. "We have transit-dependent ridership in St. Joseph. For the most part, it's the same people every day. People that depend on us to go to work, medical appointments or just their day-to-day living needs."
Ritchheart, in his email, said one reason for the union's change of heart was the lingering question of who will manage the city's bus system after June 30.
The contract between the city and the bus management company expires on that date.
